Aug 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB-' senior secured debt rating to Indianapolis-based global commercial-vehicle component supplier Allison Transmission Inc.'s new $500 million term loan due August 2019. The new term loan (B-3 tranche) would refinance a portion of its original $3.1 billion secured term loan facility due in August 2014. In March 2012, Allison entered into an amendment to extend the maturity of $801.1 million in principal amount of this term loan to August 2017 from August 2014. The recovery rating on the new term loan is '2', the same as the existing facility, indicating our expectation of substantial recovery (70%-90%) to debtholders in the event of a default. We expect this transaction to be essentially leverage neutral as the company will use proceeds to refinance existing debt. As such, we estimate the company's debt to EBITDA leverage will remain relatively unchanged. Allison's leverage has consistently improved over the past year (4.3x as of June, 30 2012, compared with 5x at year-end 2011 and 6.2x as of March 31, 2011), but, absent any meaningful debt reduction, we believe it will remain between 4x and 4.5x until end-market demand rebounds more strongly. The company had about $3 billion of reported debt outstanding as of June 30, 2012. Our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Allison incorporates our assessment of its financial risk profile as "aggressive," with positive cash flow generation prospects over the next two years. We view the company's business risk profile as "fair," reflecting good profitability prospects (adjusted EBITDA margins of above 33%) and a strong market share (which we expect to persist for the next several years) as a supplier of fully automatic transmissions for a wide range of commercial vehicles, a fairly cyclical business. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Summary: Allison Transmission Inc., June, 20, 2012 RATINGS LIST Allison Transmission Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Rating Allison Transmission Inc. $500 mil. term loan due 2019 BB- Recovery Rating 2