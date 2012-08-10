Overview -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit and issue-level ratings to Copeinca, Peru's second-largest producer of fishmeal and fish oil. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Copeinca will maintain low leverage metrics amid downturns in the fishing industry, while keeping an adequate liquidity. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' global scale, long-term corporate credit rating to Corporacion Pesquera Inca S.A.C. (Copeinca). At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to its existing $175 million bonds due 2017. The outlook is stable. Rationale The 'B+' ratings on Copeinca reflect our view of its weak business profile, aggressive financial risk profile, and adequate liquidity. In our view, Copeinca's "weak" business risk profile reflects its operations only in Peru, the anchoveta specie accounting for 98% of its sales, the commodity-oriented pricing of anchoveta byproducts, and stringent regulations. Additionally, ratings reflect the fishing activity's exposure to weather conditions and cyclical demand, and limits on the company's export-oriented sales due to trade barriers. The limited scale of Copeinca also constrains a higher rating. Partly offsetting the negatives are the company's favorable geographic location in terms of availability of fish and its long-track record in the fishing activity, its important role in fishmeal and fish oil global trade, the growing consumption of anchoveta byproducts for nutrition and animal feed, and anchoveta's favorable pricing outlook. While global fishmeal and fish oil supply is limited due to the anchoveta's natural reproduction and to regulatory limits, demand--mainly from China--has been growing at high-single digits annually. This is due to the higher consumption of fish and demand for products with high content of omega3. The Peruvian government implemented regulation of the fishing activity in 2008, which began in 2009. The government imposed individual quotas for each fishing vessel, imposing discipline on the very competitive and fragmented industry. Copeinca obtained a quota of 10.7% of fish supply, which it complements through anchoveta purchases from third parties. The company is focusing on improving its operating efficiency in order to prepare for unfavorable weather that can severely erode its cash flows. Occasionally, the Peruvian coast is affected by a weather phenomenon such as "El Nino" and "La Nina," which can limit the fishing activity. In 2010, the unfavorable weather caused Copeinca's volumes to drop almost 50%, weakening its revenues and EBITDA generation. However, higher prices, due to supply uncertainties, and the company's rapid adjustment in fuel and fleet crew cost helped maintain its EBITDA margins at about 29%, compared with 38% in 2011. In addition, after a year of La Nina and El Nino, the availability of fish usually increases considerably, boosting the company's volume and cash flows in 2011 and partly compensating the 2010 loss. In the past two years, the company used the capital expenditures to reduce its maritime fleet and its crew, and fuel costs, purchase and use large scale vessels with higher refrigerated capacity, reduce the number of its processing plants and optimize the remaining ones, and switched the technology for fishmeal production to steam dried from flamed. These initiatives streamlined operations and improved margins, which we expect to be more than 35% in 2012, despite the volatile prices of anchoveta byproducts. In our view, Copeinca's aggressive financial profile reflects the potential volatility of its business and its historically aggressive financial policies, such as an active acquisition activity before the quota implementation and sizable dividend distributions in the future. We expect Copeinca's total debt to EBITDA of 2.0x-2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of more than 28%. We forecast stable annual quota volumes and flat prices, with fairly stable margins of more than 35%. We assume annual capital expenditures of $15 million - $20 million, although we believe this amount can change because it's dependent on adequate long-term funding, with a maintenance capex of about $5 million. Due to the seasonality of Copeinca's business, we factor the potential for higher cash flow volatility, which require its financial metrics be stronger than for companies that usually benefit from more stable cash flows. Liquidity We view Copeinca's liquidity as adequate. Copeinca's liquidity sources include a cash balance of $63.4 million as of March 31, 2012, and our estimates for FFO of about $71 million for 2012. For its uses of cash for 2012, we include Copeinca's maintenance capex of approximately $5 million, estimated dividends distribution of about $40 million--which will drop to 50% of net income in the future from 80% for 2011--and short-term debt maturities of $47 million, part of which have already been refinanced or paid down. We also include working capital needs of about $7 million and share repurchase of almost $5 million in 2012. We include maintenance capex in the liquidity test because we don't incorporate refinancing of the maturities or new loans, while we consider capital expenditures as flexible. We incorporate the following assumptions in our assessment of the company's liquidity. -- Sources of liquidity to exceed uses by more than 1.2x in the next 12-18 months; -- Net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA is lower than our expectations by 15% in the next 12 months; and -- Copeinca has sufficient covenant headroom under its debt agreements. EBITDA can decline by more than 30% and the company still can meet its covenant trigger of a net debt to EBITDA ratio of less than 3.75x. We see as positive factors Copeinca's long-term debt profile, the bulk of which is the $175 million bonds due 2017, and its policy of maintaining a restricted cash of about $20 million to be used under an unfavorable weather conditions, adding some cushion to meet short term maturities. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our belief that Copeinca will continue to improve its operating efficiencies, which will sustain EBITDA margins above 35%, despite the price volatility. We could downgrade Copeinca if weak operating results--due to adverse weather conditions or a significant drop in volume demand and prices-result in debt to EBITDA of more than 4x or tighten its liquidity, resulting in a covenant cushion below 20%. We could upgrade the company if it generates consistent positive free cash flow and uses excess cash flow to lower debt, reducing refinancing risk even under a unfavorable weather stress scenario. However, in our view, the volatility of the fishing industry, combined with the company's limited scale and narrow geographic and product diversification, somewhat limits a higher rating. 