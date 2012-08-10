Overview
-- Dallas, Texas-based Dean Foods Co. has demonstrated improved
operating performance, credit measures, and financial covenant cushion.
-- We believe Dean Foods could reduce debt further following completion
of the planned IPO and spin-off of its WhiteWave-Alpro business.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Dean Foods and
revising the outlook to positive from stable.
-- The positive outlook reflects our opinion that the ratings could be
raised if the company sustains credit measures close to or better than current
levels while maintaining adequate liquidity including sufficient covenant
cushion.
Rating Action
On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Dean Foods Co. to positive from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating, 'BB-' senior secured debt rating,
and 'B-' senior unsecured debt rating on the company. Dean Foods' had about
$3.55 billion of total debt outstanding at June 30, 2012.
The recovery rating on Dean Foods' senior secured credit facilities is '2',
indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event
of a payment default. The recovery rating on the $500 million 7% senior
unsecured notes due 2016 and $400 million 9.75% senior unsecured notes due
2018 is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in
the event of a payment default. We rate Dean Holding Co.'s (a subsidiary of
Dean Foods) $142 million 6.9% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'B-' with a
recovery rating of '6'.
Rationale
The outlook revision is based on Dean Foods' improved operating results,
credit measures, and covenant cushion. Additionally, we believe Dean Foods may
further reduce its leverage over the next 12 months through the application of
expected proceeds from its recently announced plans for an IPO for its
WhiteWave-Alpro segment, and an interim refinancing transaction involving
WhiteWave-Alpro and subsequent tax-free distribution to shareholders of its
remaining interest in this business. We estimate that Dean Food's adjusted
debt to EBITDA (including our standard adjustments) declined to about 4.8x at
the end of the second quarter of 2012, from about 5.3x at the end of 2011, and
covenant cushion continued to exceed 15% on financial covenants.
We anticipate Dean Foods will sustain or slightly improve its credit measures.
We estimate this would still apply following the spin-off despite the loss of
EBITDA from this higher margin business, given the anticipated debt reduction
associated with the proposed IPO and spin-off transactions. Our assessment
also takes into consideration the uncertainty regarding the timing and final
terms of these potential transactions. If Dean Foods successfully completes
the proposed IPO transaction or distribution to shareholders, resulting in a
reduction of the company's outstanding debt and corresponding improvement in
credit metrics, we will evaluate the effect on our ratings at that time
relative to our assessment of the company's business risk profile post
spin-off and considering business conditions in the fluid milk market at the
time of the spin-off. We believe a divestiture of WhiteWave-Alpro will weaken
our assessment of Dean Foods' overall business risk profile. During the first
six months of 2012, WhiteWave-Alpro represented about 18% of Dean Foods'
overall sales and about 29% of operating income (before corporate overhead),
reflecting the relatively higher margins associated with this growing business.
The ratings on Dallas-based Dean Foods and its subsidiary, Dean Holding Co.,
reflect Standard & Poor's view that the company's financial risk profile is
"highly leveraged" and its existing business risk profile (including
WhiteWave-Alpro) is "fair."
Key credit factors in our assessment of Dean Foods' business risk profile
include the company's exposure to U.S. dairy industry conditions,
characterized by reduced fluid milk demand, excess production capacity in many
regions, a shift by consumers away from higher-margin branded milk sales as
the economy weakened, and recently volatile raw milk and commodity input
costs. Other key credit factors include Dean Foods' good market positions and
brand portfolio, the company's extensive national refrigerated distribution
network, and its rapidly growing value-added Morningstar and WhiteWave-Alpro
segments. Dean Foods is the leading national dairy company in the U.S., with
close to a 40% market share, and a portfolio of national, regional, local, and
private-label brands with solid regional market positions.
It is our opinion that Dean Foods remains exposed to challenging U.S. dairy
industry conditions, despite some improvement in the first half of 2012, as
its Fresh Dairy Direct segment represented 71% of first-half 2012 consolidated
net sales. During 2011, a combination of rising input costs (including raw
milk and butterfat), downward pressure on pricing, declining fluid milk
volumes, and the continuing effects of a mix shift toward higher private-label
sales as consumers traded down in a weak economy, and excess industry
production capacity, among other factors, hurt Dean Foods' milk margins.
Although raw milk costs declined over the past three quarters and milk pricing
pressures have eased somewhat, this has not changed our view of the company's
weakened medium- to long-term earnings prospects for its fresh dairy
processing business, given the ongoing challenging industry conditions that
have affected input costs, pricing, and volume. In addition, though we believe
the Fresh Dairy Direct segment's direct store delivery distribution system
benefits from its scale, it faces significant cost pressures from the
proliferation of smaller customers it serves and the high cost of fuel.
The company has been able to lessen the impact of these dairy processing
business factors through cost reductions, improved operating efficiencies, and
stronger performance in its other businesses segments. Additionally, product
innovation-led growth and higher margins in the Morningstar and White
Wave-Alpro segments continue to make significant contributions to Dean Foods'
overall operating performance. These value-added segments represented nearly
45% of Dean Foods' operating income (before corporate overhead) in the first
half of 2012 and provide product, market segment, and geographic
diversification. As such, the divestiture of WhiteWave-Alpro would mitigate
some of these benefits to our assessment of Dean Food' business risk profile.
We estimate that Dean Foods' total net sales for the quarter ended June 30,
2012, decreased by about 5.3%. But its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to
about 8.4% compared with 7.7% in the second quarter of 2011. The reduction in
sales reflects, in large part, the pass-through of lower raw milk prices in
product pricing in the Fresh Dairy Direct and Morningstar segments. Milk
prices have recently begun to rise and we anticipate they will increase
through the remainder of 2012 but not reach 2011 levels. All of the company's
operating segments realized higher gross margins and operating margins during
the second quarter. The Fresh Dairy Direct segment benefited from less milk
margin pressure with retailers and continued to maintain relatively flat fluid
milk volume in a contracting market.
Our assessment of Dean Foods' highly leveraged financial risk profile reflects
the company's significant, yet declining, debt obligations. We estimate the
ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA (including our standard debt adjustments for
operating leases and underfunded pension obligations) for the 12 months ended
June 30, 2012, declined to about 4.8x, compared with 5.3x at the end of the
second quarter of 2011, reflecting both improved EBITDA and lower debt. This
is now slightly better than the indicative leverage ratio range for a highly
leveraged financial risk profile of greater than 5x. We also estimate that for
the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the ratio of adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt was about 14.2%, compared with about 13.2% for the
comparable prior-year period, and it remains modestly better than the
indicative ratio range of less than 12% for a highly leveraged financial risk
profile. We expect the company will be able to sustain or slightly improve
these credit measures, which could result in a change in our financial risk
assessment to aggressive.
We believe Dean Foods' operating results will continue to improve but remain
constrained by weak dairy industry conditions, including declining volumes and
overcapacity in the fluid milk business, and continuing margin pressure from
high input costs. Key assumptions in Standard & Poor's 2012 forecast include:
-- A revenue decline of more than 3% mainly related to Fresh Dairy Direct
and reflecting, in part, the impact of lower raw milk input costs relative to
2011.
-- A reported EBITDA margin near 6%, reflecting an increasing portion of
operating income coming from higher-margin products at Morningstar and
WhiteWave.
-- Continued input cost pressures, including raw milk, diesel fuel, and
resins. We assume milk costs decline gradually through the first half of 2012
and then increase through the remainder of the year, but remain below 2011
levels. This is subject to revision as the effects of continuing drought
conditions and rising feed costs in the U.S. become clearer.
-- Capital expenditures of about $270 million.
-- Litigation settlement payments of about $60 million.
-- Net cash loss on sale of Consolidated Container Co. interest of $34
million.
Based on our forecast, which includes WhiteWave-Alpro, we expect credit
measures to remain near recent levels over the near term, including projected
adjusted debt to EBITDA of near 5x and FFO to total debt near 13% at the end
of 2012. An application of IPO proceeds to debt reduction during 2012 could
result in improved credit measures if Dean Foods is also able to sustain its
operating performance improvement.
Liquidity
We believe Dean Foods' liquidity is "adequate," with sources of cash likely to
exceed cash uses for the next 12 months. Cash sources include cash flow from
operations and availability under a revolving credit facility and an accounts
receivable-backed facility (maturing in September 2013). As of June 30, 2012,
Dean Foods reported about $60 million of cash on its balance sheet (of which
$48 million is attributable to foreign operations), in addition to about
$1.157 billion of availability under its $1.275 billion revolving credit
facility and about $185 million of availability under its $600 million
accounts receivable-backed facility, adjusted for outstanding borrowings and
letters of credit. During the second quarter of 2012, the company prepaid
approximately $70 million of term loan using repatriated foreign cash.
Our assessment of Dean Foods' liquidity profile also incorporates the
following expectations, assumptions, and factors:
-- We expect cash flow sources will cover uses in excess of 1.2x for the
next 12 months.
-- We estimate that liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses even
if EBITDA were to decline by 15% from forecasted levels.
-- The company's financial covenants include maximum total leverage,
maximum senior secured leverage, and minimum interest coverage. For the
reporting period ended June 30, 2012, the company indicated it had a covenant
cushion of 25% or greater on each of its covenant tests. The next adjustments
to required covenant levels are scheduled to occur in March 2013. We expect
the company will maintain covenant cushions of 15% or greater over the next
year.
-- The company has well-established relationships with banks and a
generally satisfactory standing in credit markets, in our view.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Dean Foods Co.,
published Nov. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The positive outlook on Dean Foods reflects our expectation that the company
will maintain adequate liquidity and covenant cushion, and sustain credit
measures at or better than current levels. Although we believe the company's
business risk profile will weaken somewhat following the planned IPO and
spin-off of its higher margin WhiteWave-Alpro business, we could consider an
upgrade if Dean Foods sustains strengthened credit measures including an
adjusted total debt-to-EBITDA ratio at about 4.5x or less and a ratio of FFO
to total debt of about 15% or greater, which is in line with indicative ratios
for an "aggressive" financial risk profile, and the company's covenant cushion
remains above 15%.
We would consider revising the outlook to stable if the company's financial
policies become more aggressive, if adjusted leverage increases above 5x, if
its ratio of FFO to debt declines to 12% or below, or if the covenant cushion
declines to below 15%. We estimate this could occur if sales growth declines
and the EBITDA margin reaches low- to mid-single-digits, which we believe
could result from significant deterioration in dairy processing industry
conditions.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
Dean Foods Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/--
Dean Holding Co.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Positive/-- B+/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Dean Foods Co.
Senior Secured BB-
Recovery Rating 2
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
Dean Holding Co.
Senior Unsecured B-
Recovery Rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.