(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its issue rating on U.S.-based supply-chain management software company RedPrairie Corp.'s senior secured credit facility to 'BB-' (one notch higher than our corporate credit rating on the company) from 'B+'. We also revised our recovery rating to '2' from '3'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. The 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on RedPrairie remain unchanged. We expect that the company's revenues will grow modestly and operating margins will remain at their current levels given their diverse and entrenched customer base. However, the company's niche position within a fragmented and highly competitive environment and its exposure to the retail and manufacturing sectors are offsetting business risk factors. Although the company has reduced leverage over the past year, its ownership structure precludes sustained deleveraging, in our view. RedPrairie is a supply-chain management software company with solutions that leverage real-time sales data to optimize inventory levels; order, manufacturing, and delivery batching; and staff scheduling. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on RedPrairie, to be published following this release on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on RedPrairie, also to be published as soon as possible following the release of this article.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012

-- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011

-- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011

-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST RedPrairie Corp. Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised

To From RedPrairie Corp. Senior secured BB- B+ Recovery rating 2 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)