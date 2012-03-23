(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its corporate credit rating and outlook on HHI Holdings LLC (HHI; B+/Stable/--), its 'B+' issue-level rating, and '4' recovery rating on the term loan are unaffected by the company's announced upsize of its add-on portion to $50 million, from $30 million. The additional proceeds will increase the dividend to its private-equity owners to $70 million, from $50 million. In our assessment, the upsize does not significantly change the proposed capital structure and credit metrics will remain in line with our expectations. Although the higher term-loan borrowings would somewhat increase the outstanding debt at default in our recovery analysis, given HHI's recent performance and current valuation, in a default scenario, term loan lenders could expect average (30% to 50%) recovery of their claims. For more information, please see our research update on HHI, published March 16, 2012, and our recovery report to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. (New York Ratings Team)