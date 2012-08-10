Overview -- During the second quarter of 2012, Urbi's operating and financial performance deteriorated significantly, which leads us to believe that the company will weaken relative to our expectations. -- In our opinion, the company maintained aggressive expansion plans that outpaced its ability to title units and leading to increasingly negative cash flow and leverage. -- We lowered our global scale corporate credit and issue ratings on Urbi to 'B' from 'B+' and left the recovery rating on its debt unchanged at '3'. -- The outlook is stable, based on our expectation that the company will decrease its revenue growth targets and will now focus on faster working capital cycles schemes to achieve improvement starting in 2014. Rating Action On Aug. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its global corporate credit rating on Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos S.A.B. de C.V. (Urbi) to 'B' from 'B+'. We also lowered the issue rating on its notes to 'B' from 'B+'. The recovery rating on the notes remains at '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects the rapid deterioration of the company's financial performance during the second quarter of 2012 because of high working-capital requirements. Standard & Poor's ratings on Urbi reflect the company's aggressive financial policy and commercial strategies, high working-capital requirements, and "less than adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect the concentration of mortgage originations from Infonavit and Fovissste, involving certain political risk inherent to those institutions. Urbi's operating efficiency and flexibility, geographic and product diversification, and position as one of the largest homebuilders in Mexico counterbalance these factors. Recently, Urbi shifted its business strategy, adjusting its revenue growth to a decline of about 12% compared with its previous guidance of about 10%, which seeks to revert its recent negative performance by prioritizing liquidity over growth. However, we believe this measure reflects the company's overbuilding and inability to sell. Although revenue deceleration should benefit Urbi's working capital requirements, we believe this effect will be offset by the company's still high investments to finish its pending housing units and to reallocate investments to projects with greater potential for demand. We expect these investments to constrain its ability to generate positive free operating cash flow during the next two years. We expect Urbi to focus on titling through Infonavit and Fovissste, rather than through Alternativa Urbi (AU), given that public institutions have a faster receivables turnover compared with Urbi's own financing program, which should accelerate the working-capital cycle. Additionally, in our opinion, market fundamentals for nonaffiliated workers are still not developed enough to fulfill growth as the company previously expected. For fiscal year-end 2012, we estimate that Urbi will be able to title about 33,350 units and post revenue of Mexican pesos (MXN)13.8 billion (MXN12.4 billion from housing activities), a decrease of 3% and 15%, respectively, compared with 2011. For 2013, we expect flat growth. Although we believe Urbi's strong discipline on cost control and efficiencies will allow it to maintain high profitability relative to that of its peers across the region, we estimate that revenue slowdown will diminish its EBITDA to MXN3.8 billion and its funds from operations (FFO) to MXN1.3 billion, deteriorating its key credit metrics for the year-end. We project Urbi's total debt to EBITDA and FFO to total debt will be about 5.4x and 8% for 2012 and 2013, as we expect a stable performance during that year. During the second quarter of 2012, Urbi made significant investments in vertical construction in metropolitan areas and in sustainable macro-projects. Together with delays in mortgage financing and in subsidies allocation, this led to higher funding needs, causing free operating cash flow to plunge to negative MXN3 billion pesos and total debt to increase to MXN19.6 billion