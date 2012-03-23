March 23 () - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European REITs: Liquid and Less
Reliant on Bank Debt
March 23 - In a new report, Fitch Rating says that due to active treasury
management in the past two years, investment-grade European REITs have ample
undrawn committed facilities and enough cash to cover their liquidity uses in
2012.
Since the downturn in 2007, European REITs have become much more focused on
liquidity management. Most have become more proactive in organising and
arranging their debt profiles, using longer-term debt instruments and
alternative funding. European REITs' business models should continue to focus on
moderate leverage over the next two to three years.
Since 2008, European REITs have had relatively low drawdown percentages for bank
debt facilities (on average 33% of revolving credit facilities drawn down at
end-2011) and have relied more on the bond debt markets. Bond debt now
represents around 75% of European REIT debt.
This disintermediation trend will continue with European REITs diversifying
their funding channels. Under the new Solvency II Capital Requirements to be
introduced by 2013, insurance companies will have to meet more stringent capital
adequacy requirements, which should lead to a switch from direct property
ownership to more direct lending on property.
Issuers covered in the report include the British Land Company Plc, Hammerson
Plc, Land Securities Capital Markets Plc, Segro Plc, Atrium European Real Estate
Limited, PSP Swiss Property AG, Global Switch Holdings Ltd and Unibail-Rodamco
SE.
The report, entitled "European REITs: Liquid and Less Reliant on Bank Debt" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating EMEA REITS and Property Investment Companies - Sector Credit Factors
Interpreting the New Sector Credit Factor Reports for Corporates
(New York Ratings Team)