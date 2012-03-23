(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC OTP Bank's (OBR) RUB6bn senior unsecured fixed-rate exchange bonds (BO-02 series) a Long-term rating of 'BB' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA-(rus)'. The bonds bear a 10.5% coupon rate. The issue is due in March 2015 and bondholders have a put option exercisable in March 2014. OBR's obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors except claims of retail depositors, which under Russian law rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. Retail deposits accounted for 47% of the bank's total liabilities at end-2011, according to statutory accounts. OBR has a Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB'/Negative, Short-term IDR of 'B', Viability Rating of 'b+', Support Rating of '3' and National Rating of 'AA-(rus)'/Negative. OBR is a mid-sized Moscow-based retail bank, ranked 37th by total assets and 30th by retail deposits at end-2011. The bank was the second-largest point-of-sale lender with market share of 21.1% of receivables at end-2011. The bank is 97.75% owned by OTP Bank Plc. (Hungary). Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)