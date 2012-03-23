(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today confirmed its ratings on
27 bonds fully supported by letters of credit (LOCs) due to the extension of the
LOC expiration dates for each bond.
Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things,
changes to our ratings on the LOC providers, the expiration or termination of
the LOCs, or amendments to the transactions' terms.
The complete ratings list is available in "LOC-Supported Bond Ratings
Confirmed Due To Extended LOC Expiration Dates," published today on the Global
Credit Portal on RatingsDirect. The list is also available on Standard &
Poor's Web site, at www.standardandpoors.com. On the home page, under Ratings
Resources, click on Ratings Actions and then select Structured Finance.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this
credit rating report is available here
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Approach To Evaluating Letter Of
Credit-Supported Debt, published July 6, 2009.
(New York Ratings Team)