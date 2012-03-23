(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based CB Renaissance Capital (OOO)'s (CBRC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation reflects CBRC healthy earnings generation, comfortable short-term liquidity position and manageable refinancing schedule. The ratings also take into account CBRC's relatively high credit risks associated with rapid loan book growth in the mass-market consumer finance segment, fairly concentrated retail funding and relatively tight equity under Russian accounting standards. The risk of equity and/or liquidity withdrawals by Renaissance group entities in the future has also been considered. CBRC has grown its retail loan book (mainly general purpose cash loans) by 63% in 2011 and plans about 40% growth on 2012. The quality of newly issued exposures is reasonable but untested. The ratio of non-performing loans (NPLs) originated to average performing loans improved to 6.0% in 2011 from a rather high 15.6% in 2010. The end-2011 NPLs-to-gross loans ratio was 4.7%, with reserves covering NPLs by 71%. Profitability is sound, with ROAE and ROAA of 21.4% and 5.2%, respectively, in 2011. However, revenue is enhanced by significant agent insurance fees (27% of total), which may come under regulatory scrutiny and sustainability is therefore of concern for Fitch. At end-2011, retail depositors accounted for a high 62% of CBRC's non-equity funding. This could significantly limit recoveries for CBRC's other senior creditors in a theoretical default scenario, as under Russian law the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. In Fitch's view, while this risk is not presently sufficient to warrant a Recovery Rating of below 'RR4' for CBRC's senior unsecured debt, any significant further increase in the proportion of retail funding in CBRC's liabilities could lead to a revision of the Recovery Rating and, according to Fitch's methodology, a notching of the Long-term rating of the notes from the IDR. Equity is strong under Basel with a total capital ratio of 23.1% at end-2011, although under Russian accounting standards it is much tighter, at 12.9% due to higher reserves. This should be considered from the angle of potential growth constraints, because loss absorption capacity under RAS and IFRS is relatively similar, at around 20% which translates to 19% and 14% under RAS and IFRS accordingly if accounting for covenants in place. CBRC is a relatively small private specialist consumer finance bank, operating under the brand name Renaissance Credit. The bank is part of the broader Renaissance Group, which also includes investment banking business consolidated under Renaissance Financial Holdings Limited (rated 'B'/Negative), the merchant banking entity Renaissance Partners and asset manager Renaissance Investment Management. In Q112, as a part of the reorganisation of the broader Renaissance Group, 65% of CBRC was transferred to Renaissance Capital Investments Limited which is co-owned by Onexim (50%-1/2 share) and Renaissance Capital Holding Limited (50%+1/2 share). Considering the weak performance of the sister investment bank and significant leverage at the holding companies level, Fitch believes there is a risk that CBRC may be used to support the other group entities. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B"; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB(rus)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4', National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)' Senior unsecured upcoming RUB-denominated bonds: affirmed at 'B(exp)', Recovery Rating at 'RR4', and National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB(rus)(exp)' Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 16 August 2011is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)