Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings expects improved second-quarter financial results at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) that finance much of the U.S. housing market, to ease pressure on Congress and the next administration to pursue far-reaching GSE reform next year. Fannie and Freddie reported stronger net income results in the June quarter, and both GSEs were able to fund dividends to the government without a need for Treasury cash injections. The improvement in operating results was driven mainly by reduced loan loss provisions, on the back of a better-than-expected increase in U.S. home prices in the quarter. The GSEs have now turned a profit or effectively broken even for the second quarter in a row. As the size of the legacy mortgage portfolio at both agencies declines, improving credit quality trends for loans originated since 2009 (now about 58% of all mortgage loans guaranteed by the GSEs) could help limit future credit losses and stabilize earnings trends at Fannie and Freddie. Recent mortgage origination trends for both GSEs have been solid, and Fannie and Freddie are on pace to report one of their largest origination years in recent history. At the same time, both GSEs have been writing some of the highest quality new business seen in recent years. The dominant market share of the GSEs in mortgage finance remains unchallenged. Fannie's share of the U.S. mortgage market was 46% in the second quarter, and Freddie's share was also significant. Continued market strength supports our view that radical reform of the system is unlikely until a sustainable recovery of the U.S. housing market is clearly on track. The sustainability of the nascent U.S. home price recovery remains uncertain, and we believe GSE results could be volatile over coming quarters. While both agencies are now funding preferred dividends to the Treasury ($11.7 billion annually for Fannie and $7.2 billion for Freddie), both GSEs will be limited in their ability to build reserves to consistently fund dividends if solid profitability is not sustained. Fannie and Freddie reported net worth of $2.8 billion and $1.1 billion in the second quarter, respectively, which is still de minimis in the context of the overall balance sheets. Absent a near-term requirement for more Treasury capital contributions to Fannie and Freddie, we believe pressure in Congress for a major overhaul of the agencies' operations will be reduced. In light of the more stable regulatory outlook, and absent changes in the terms of government support for Fannie and Freddie under the conservatorship agreement, we do not expect any near-term pressure on GSE ratings. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.