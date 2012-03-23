(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - The U.S. military housing sector remained strong and ratings were stable in 2011, according to a Report Card, "U.S. Military Housing Sector Remained Strong In 2011." "We believe that overall credit quality in the sector remains high, as evidenced by strong debt service coverage ratios, high occupancy levels, and good construction progress to date at most of the rated projects," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Raymond Kim. "We expect the sector to sustain its high credit quality as projects mature and complete their initial development phase The report also discusses the various rating actions by Standard & Poor's in 2011. On March 15, 2012, we placed the ratings on 15 military housing bond issues on CreditWatch with negative implications, following the publication of "U.S. Federal Future Flow Securitization Methodology". Using our U.S. federal future flow securitization methodology, we have determined that the maximum possible rating for military housing bonds is one notch below the rating on the U.S. government. As of March 1, 2012, Standard & Poor's maintained 118 public ratings on issues at 43 military housing privatization projects, with a total end-state unit count of over 130,000 and a total par volume of approximately $14.4 billion. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)