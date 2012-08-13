Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.'s (NYSE: MLM) ratings, including the company's Issuer Default Rating (IDR), to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Fitch has also removed Martin Marietta's ratings from Rating Watch Negative. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Fitch had originally placed the company's ratings on Watch Negative in December 2011 following Martin Marietta's proposed business combination with Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC). On May 14, 2012, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware entered a final order and judgment enjoining Martin Marietta for a period of four months from taking steps to acquire control of VMC's shares or assets. The Delaware Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Chancery decision on May 31, 2012. In accordance with the order, Martin Marietta terminated its exchange offer for VMC shares and proxy solicitation to elect four nominees to the board of directors of VMC. Fitch will likely put the company's ratings back on Watch Negative should Martin Marietta re-initiate its bid for VMC. The downgrade reflects Fitch's expectation that the company's leverage will remain elevated during the next 12-18 months as operating performance is only projected to improve slightly. Martin Marietta has been operating above its normalized target leverage of 2-2.5 times (x) since 2008 and ended the 2012 second quarter with debt to latest-12-months (LTM) EBITDA ratio of 3.2x (Fitch calculated leverage ratio that excludes non-recurring items). Fitch currently expects this leverage ratio will remain at or slightly above 2.5x through at least 2013. Fitch had previously expected Martin Marietta's leverage to be comfortably within its leverage target by year-end 2013. FFO adjusted leverage also remains elevated at 4.8x for the LTM period ending June 30, 2012. Fitch expects this ratio will be at or slightly above 4x at year-end 2012. The downgrade also reflects management's willingness to pursue a more aggressive growth strategy and consequently higher leverage levels as demonstrated by its hostile bid for VMC. In the past, Martin Marietta has regularly made acquisitions, and while Fitch anticipated this strategy would continue, Fitch had expected that the company would be less likely to do larger acquisitions since it had already reached significant scale. The ratings for Martin Marietta are based on its position as a leading producer of construction aggregates, its geographically diverse quarry network, the still relatively substantial demand for construction products prompted by federal and state government funding of transportation projects and the comparatively small but growing and very profitable specialty products business (dolomitic lime and specialty chemicals). The ratings also take into account the operating leverage of the company and the high level of fixed costs. Fitch's concerns also include weather-related risks, the potential volatility of state and federal spending on highway construction, the cyclical nature of the construction industry and exposure to environmental issues. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's macro view of Martin Marietta's various end-markets for the remainder of 2012 and into 2013. Fitch forecasts total construction spending as measured by the Census Bureau (Value of Construction Put in Place) will increase approximately 5.8% in 2012 and grow 4.2% in 2013. Fitch currently expects Martin Marietta's aggregates shipments will be slightly higher in 2012, with volume gains in residential and nonresidential construction largely offset by continued weakness in public infrastructure construction. Fitch also expects aggregates pricing will average a few percentage points higher this year, which is comparable to the historical long-term industry average annual price increase of 2%-3%. On July 6, 2012, President Obama signed into law a new transportation bill - Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (Map-21). The new bill, which expires on Sept. 30, 2014, totals $105 billion and provides guaranteed funding at current levels (plus inflation) for fiscal 2013 and 2014. The passage of a new highway bill provides state and local governments with the certainty to plan longer term projects, given that the previous authorization had 10 short-term extensions following its September 2009 expiration. Nevertheless, the benefits of the new highway bill will likely be more evident in 2013 as it will take some time to start larger, longer term projects. Additionally, the new highway bill does not increase federal funding from current levels, which will likely moderate the growth in total spending. Fitch currently projects public construction spending will remain flat in 2012 and grow 2% in 2013. Cash flow from operations for Martin Marietta has so far been relatively stable despite the cyclical nature of the construction industry. The company derives about 55% of its aggregates shipments from public infrastructure projects, which have historically been less volatile than commercial and residential construction. For the LTM period ended June 30, 2012, Martin Marietta generated $229.7 million of cash flow from operations. This compares to $259.1 million for fiscal 2011, $269.8 million for fiscal 2010 and $318.4 million for fiscal 2009. Fitch currently expects cash flow from operations for 2012 will be comparable to 2011 levels and anticipates cash flow will be slightly higher in 2013. Martin Marietta continues to have adequate liquidity, with cash of $41.4 million and roughly $202.5 million of unused borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012. However, due to the leverage covenant requirement, Fitch estimates that the company's actual borrowing capacity without violating the leverage covenant is closer to $100 million. The company ended the second quarter with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.63x (based on MLM's credit facility covenant calculation) compared to the maximum required ratio of 3.95x. The leverage requirement steps down to 3.75x at Sept. 30, 2012 and 3.5x for the Dec. 31, 2012 calculation. Fitch is comfortable with Martin Marietta's liquidity position given that the company has no major debt maturities until 2015, when its $250 million bank term loan facility matures. The company has taken a more cautious stance on share repurchases during the past few years. Fitch expects the company to refrain from making meaningful share repurchases until it is within its leverage target. The company has not repurchased any stock since 2007. Martin Marietta currently has 5.04 million shares remaining under its repurchase authorization. Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad construction market trends, as well as company specific activity, particularly free cash flow trends and uses. Martin Marietta's ratings are constrained in the intermediate term due to its high leverage, but a positive rating action may be considered if the company shows greater than expected volume and pricing gains next year, leading to improved credit metrics, particularly debt to EBITDA levels at the 2-2.5x range and FFO adjusted leverage at or below 3x. Negative rating actions could occur if the company's leverage is consistently above 3.5x and FFO adjusted leverage is above 4.25x. Additionally, Fitch may also consider negative rating actions if the company resumes meaningful share repurchases while its leverage is above its targeted levels. Fitch will also likely put the company's ratings on Watch Negative should Martin Marietta re-initiate its bid for VMC. Fitch has downgraded the following ratings for Martin Marietta: --IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured debt rating to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Revolving bank credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Robert Rulla, CPA Director +1-312-606-2311 Fitch, Inc. 70 W. Madison Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bob Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Committee Chairperson Mark Oline Managing Director +1-312-368-2073 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Basic Building Materials Companies' (Sept. 21, 2010); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); --'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates' (Aug. 12, 2011). 