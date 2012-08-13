Overview -- U.S. blood analysis company Immucor plans to extend the maturity date on its $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility by one year. -- Our issue and recovery ratings on the debt remain unchanged. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our near-term expectations of low-single-digit revenue gains, and relatively flat margins, in an environment of stabilized demand for medical procedures that require blood transfusions. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its ratings on Norcross, Ga.-based blood analysis company Immucor Inc.'s $100 million senior secured revolving credit facility remain unchanged following a proposed extension of the maturity date to Aug. 19, 2017 from Aug. 19, 2016. The issue rating on the revolver remains at 'BB-' (one notch higher than the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company) and the recovery rating remains at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We affirmed our 'B+' corporate credit rating on Immucor. The rating outlook is stable. We rate the company's $715 million secured bank facility (consisting of a $615 million term loan B and a $100 million revolving credit facility) 'BB-' with a '2' recovery rating. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event of a default. We rate Immucor's issue of $400 million in unsecured notes 'B-'(two notches below the corporate credit rating) with a '6' recovery rating. The '6' recovery rating indicates our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of a default. None of the ratings are affected by current company proposals for a one-year extension of the revolver maturity date, reduced interest rates, and some easing of covenant restrictions. Rationale The ratings on Immucor consider our expectations that the company's important role in blood transfusion procedures position it well for some recovery in demand, but also that it will continue to operate under a heavy debt burden. The company's narrow scope and exposure to technology shifts contribute to a business risk profile we consider "fair," according to our criteria. In addition, we believe Immucor's financial risk profile will remain "highly leveraged," with limited near-term prospects it can meaningfully reduce the large amount of borrowing tied to its 2011 LBO. We expect Immucor to post low-single-digit revenue growth in the fiscal year ahead, aided by the essential role its diagnostic equipment and reagents play in the testing of donor and patient blood for the purpose of transfusion. Revenues for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2012 were up 1%, versus the prior 12 months. Immucor provides over one-half of the reagents needed for blood testing in the U.S., and is the sole supplier for approximately one-third of its red blood cell reagents. It therefore is well-positioned to benefit from an eventual firming in softness in customer demand that has persisted for the past three fiscal years. While this has inhibited the use of traditional reagents, the company stated that it achieved double-digit growth in its installed base of equipment in fiscal 2012. Some improvement in equipment demand with an increase in economic confidence by hospitals (80% of revenues), blood donor centers (15%), and reference/clinical laboratories (5%) could suggest a subsequent pick-up in highly profitable reagent use, which accounts for about 85% of revenues. While we assume that this could bolster EBITDA margins in a few years, we also expect a lag in that pick-up will limit margin improvement in fiscal 2013. Fiscal 2013 margins were under some pressure by infrastructure investment that included an expansion of the U.S. sales force and increased R&D. Immucor's narrow business focus and manufacturing reliance on its main reagent manufacturing facility are likely to remain key aspects of its fair business risk profile, offsetting its strong market position. The company holds about half of the U.S. in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) blood-typing and screening market, and about one-quarter of the global market. While the essential nature of many medical procedures insulates the company from more volatile economic swings, its tight health care focus exposes it to vagaries in IVD demand. Immucor's focused product line also makes it relatively susceptible to competitive technology developments. We believe its automated platform (available since 2010) provides some defense for its competitive position. The company's solid-phase technology provides more rapid throughput than older competing gel technology. The company derives about 70% of revenues from the U.S. market, where approximately 60% of customers perform blood-typing manually. With the majority of traditional reagents used for manual blood testing, there is opportunity in migrating customers to Capture, a proprietary technology used for testing on Immucor's automated platform. This would aid customer retention, since reagents are typically sold under contracts with annual price escalators; in the U.S., the contracts usually are for five years. Capture reagent revenue increased 10% in fiscal 2012, from the prior 12 months. Still, Bio-Rad is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for reagents for its new automated instrument (not currently marketed in the U.S.). The vulnerability of Immucor's single-site reagent production is another important element in its business risk, as highlighted by current FDA regulatory scrutiny. The Norcross facility remains under a June 2009 FDA notice of intent to revoke (NOIR) its biologics license with respect to its reagent red blood cells and anti-E (monoclonal) blood grouping reagent products for quality control issues. Our base case assumes it is unlikely the FDA would shut down its operations, given the company's key role in its field and evidence of progress in addressing the issues. Still, the production concentration and the narrow therapeutic focus of the company handicaps Immucor's business risk, against the higher "satisfactory" business risk profile assessment of Bio-Rad, which has much larger scale and diversity. We expect Immucor's financial risk profile to remain highly leveraged over the next few years because we do not expect much EBITDA expansion or significant reduction in the heavy debt load incurred in its acquisition by TPG Capital. Debt to EBITDA (adjusted for off-balance-sheet items such as operating leases) exceeded 6x as of May 2012, and we do not expect debt leverage to decline to under that level within the next fiscal year. We expect funds from operations (FFO) to debt to remain under 12% during that time, consistent with a highly leveraged financial risk profile. Liquidity We believe Immucor has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next two years. Given only modest capital spending needs, we expect cash from operations to cover capital expenditures, even if revenue growth is in the low-single digits. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following: -- We expect annual free operating cash flow of at least $35 million. -- We also expect liquidity sources (primarily of cash, revolver availability, and discretionary cash flow) to exceed 2x over the next two years. Cash at May 31, 2012 was $19 million. -- We expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 15% to 20%. -- We believe Immucor would not breach its covenants in the event of a 15% to 20% EBITDA decline. -- While Immucor is likely to maintain a minimal cash balance, its $100 million revolver (unused at May 31, 2012) provides liquidity. At May 31, 2012, the company's senior secured leverage ratio was 3.95x, as calculated under its credit agreement. The ceiling remains comfortable, even as it drifts down from 5.25x to 4.75x through the end of fiscal 2013. -- We believe Immucor may not be able to absorb a low-probability, high-impact event, such as extensive damage to its Norcross facility. -- Despite adequate bank relationships, we believe Immucor could have limited access to capital, because it is privately owned. Recovery analysis Outlook The stable rating outlook on Immucor reflects our near-term expectations of low-single-digit revenue gains, and relatively flat margins, in an environment of stabilized demand for medical procedures that require blood transfusions. Over time, the company's revenues and earnings could benefit from its strategy to convert manual customers to automated systems. Nevertheless, we believe that EBITDA growth in the year ahead will be limited, leaving little prospect for a meaningful increase in internally generated funds for debt repayment, and that debt leverage will be sustained above 6x. There is the potential for a downgrade within a year if there is an unexpected tightening of liquidity. We believe that a higher rating is unlikely within a year. In our view, Immucor would need a double-digit revenue increase combined with a several hundred-basis-point increase in EBITDA margin to reduce debt leverage to 5x. This probably would require a dramatic shift in the competitive landscape. Moreover, we do not believe Immucor's sponsor would sustain leverage below the 5x level that might indicate an "aggressive" (as opposed to highly leveraged) financial risk profile that could suggest an upgrade. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Immucor Inc. Ratings Affirmed Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Immucor Inc. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 2 Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6