(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
March 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
raised its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on
French luxury goods manufacturer and retailer PPR S.A. to
'BBB/A-2' from 'BBB-/A-3'. We also raised the issue rating on
PPR's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The upgrade primarily reflects our view that PPR will
sustain credit metrics commensurate with a 'BBB' rating in the
foreseeable future. We estimate under our base-case scenario
that the group will post Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from
operations (FFO) to net debt in the 30% to 35% range for the
next 24 months, owing to still solid cash flow generation. We
also expect Artemis (not rated), the holding company that owns
40.6% of PPR's share capital and 55.1% of its voting rights, to
maintain its current financial policy.
We understand PPR's strategy is to selectively widen its
portfolio by acquiring new brands, notably in the lifestyle
segment. We believe, however, that the group would probably
finance an acquisition with proceeds from the sale of its
mail-order division Redcats, expected this year. Even if PPR did
not sell Redcats, we believe that a EUR1 billion acquisition
would not endanger the group's credit profile. We continue to
view the group's financial risk profile as "significant," as our
criteria define the term, given its acquisitive strategy, albeit
financed through disposals, and Artemis' high level of debt. We
believe that PPR could not easily issue equity to fund a sizable
acquisition.
We view PPR's business risk profile as "strong," supported
by its leading and wide-ranging positions in luxury goods,
nonfood retail, and sport and lifestyle goods through its
80%-owned Puma brand. We consider the group's luxury goods
division to be its most solid, thanks to strong brand
recognition, wide geographic coverage, and its Gucci brand's
high profitability, good resilience during the recession in
2009, and strong growth in the last two years. The group's other
retail brands are facing less favorable business trends because
they focus on mature markets where customers may continue
reducing their discretionary spending. Puma is an international
brand with strong worldwide recognition, but it's exposed to
changing consumer preferences in a very competitive,
marketing-intensive industry.
Liquidity
We view PPR's liquidity as "adequate," under our criteria,
with a ratio of liquidity uses to sources above 1.5x for the
next 24 months. The group's liquidity position is in the upper
range for our "adequate" qualifier, with EUR3.8 billion in
undrawn committed credit facilities maturing beyond the next 12
months, high available cash of about EUR1.3 billion at the end
of 2011, and our expectation of strong FFO. We also acknowledge
the group's headroom under its bank facilities' covenant which
stipulates that its solvency ratio--net debt to EBITDA
calculated annually on a pro forma basis at the end of the
year--must not exceed 3.75x. The ratio was below 2.0x at the end
of 2011.
We also factor in large annual repayments over the next 12
months as PPR issues substantial amounts of commercial paper. At
the end of 2011 PPR reported EUR1.6 billion in short-term debt.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PPR will
continue to perform solidly over the next 24 months, on the back
of robust growth prospects in the luxury goods industry which
are to offset slower growth trends in the sport and lifestyle
division. We estimate under our base-case scenario that PPR will
keep Standard & Poor's-adjusted FFO-to-debt in the 30% to 35%
range, and net debt-to-EBITDA below 3.0x despite increased
capital expenditures.
The outlook also factors in our expectation that the group
will continue its selective acquisitive strategy only if it
manages to sell certain assets, notably Redcats. That said, we
believe a EUR1 billion acquisition without any disposal would
not affect the group's credit profile to a great extent, given
its ability to generate substantial discretionary cash flow,
which is an important rating factor. We also expect Artemis to
continue to run a nonaggressive financial policy with regards to
PPR's distribution.
We might lower the ratings if PPR's adjusted FFO to net debt
ratio was to slip below 30%. We take the view that this could be
triggered if the group were to bid for a sizable target without
selling valuable assets. A deterioration in luxury goods market
conditions could also lead us to revise the outlook to negative.
We could raise the ratings if we had more clarity on the
timing and magnitude of the group's asset-reshuffling strategy,
which should add some new luxury goods and lifestyle brands
while divesting its remaining retail activities. A higher rating
would also require sustained strong operating performance and a
public commitment to maintaining a moderate financial profile.
