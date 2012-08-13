Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Polskie Koleje Panstwowe S.A.'s (PKP) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', Long-term local currency IDR at 'BBB+' and National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch also affirmed the senior unsecured foreign currency rating at 'BBB'. Fitch assess PKP's ratings as two notches below Poland's Long-term local and foreign currency IDRs ('A'/Stable/'A-'), due to the strong legal links and the financial and operational involvement of the company's sole shareholder, the State Treasury, in PKP's operations. At end-2011 71% PKP's debt was guaranteed by the State Treasury. Fitch assumes that the forecast increase in non-guaranteed debt as a proportion of total debt would be mitigated by a lower overall debt level and a stronger standalone credit profile. The agency believes any debt refinancing would likely require additional state guarantees to not compromise PKP's ratings. The government exerts significant influence over PKP's operations, for example, by preparing the long-term strategy for the railway sector in Poland and approving the company's funding and disposal plans. Additionally, five of the nine members of PKP's supervisory board are nominated by the government. Fitch also expects that over 2012-2014, PKP's operations and liquidity will be supported by sales of PKP PLK S.A. (PKP PLK) shares to the State Treasury with respective cash inflows of PLN1.4bn. PKP's standalone credit profile is viewed as commensurate with a rating in the 'B' category mainly due to a high level of debt, which includes a significant portion of foreign currency denominated balances (76% at end-2011). Total debt was PLN4.5bn at end-2011 (2010: PLN5.1bn). In 2011, PKP repaid PLN1.6bn of maturing debt, mainly with proceeds from sales of PKP PLK shares to the State Treasury and privatisation income (PLN0.9bn) as well as a Eurobond issue (EUR0.2bn or PLN0.8bn). Upcoming debt maturities in 2012 and 2013 for a total PLN0.9bn are likely to be met with proceeds from sales of PKP PLK's shares to the State Treasury of PLN0.9bn. Fitch notes that meeting the PLN1.6bn debt maturity spike in 2014 would likely require proceeds from privatisation of PKP's significant subsidiary, eg PKP Cargo S.A. The privatisation process of this company started in 2011. The agency views delays in this process as a negative factor for PKP's credit profile and notes that further delays may have a negative impact on PKP's ratings if the State Treasury is unwilling to extend guarantees to debt to be potentially raised to refinance part of maturities falling due in 2014. Apart from the prospective disposal of part of PKP Cargo, the privatisation process moved forward largely as anticipated. In 2011, PKP sold Przedsiebiorstwo Napraw Infrastruktury Sp. z o.o. and ZWUS Bombardier Sp. z o.o. The privatisation process of TK Telekom Sp. z o.o. is in progress. PKP published a short list of investors at end-July 2012 and expects to close the transaction by year-end. In 2011 PKP increased capex spending, mainly for modernisation of railway stations, to PLN0.4bn compared to an annual capex of below PLN0.1bn in 2007-2010. Over 53% of investments in 2011 were financed with state and EU subsidies. Fitch assumes that relatively high capex spending will be continued in the medium term, while PKP is successful in funding a large share of this capex from government and EU subsidies in addition to internally generated cash flows and sales of non-core properties. Cash inflows on sales of non-core assets (ie, mainly land) were PLN0.2bn in 2011. The agency expects that PKP will continue to dispose its large pool of properties thus supporting the company's short-term liquidity. Fitch notes that approximately 76% of PKP's total debt at end-2011 was denominated in foreign currency (mainly EUR and JPY). Foreign currency risk was hedged on interest payments on seventy two per cent of this balance, while PKP face foreign currency risk on principal debt payments as its revenue is mainly denominated in PLN. State guarantees to PKP's debt are denominated in foreign currency. PKP's liquidity was adequate at end-2011. The cash balance was PLN0.4bn against a short-term debt of PLN0.3bn. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION: Positive: An upgrade of Poland's sovereign rating would result in positive rating action for PKP. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -- A downgrade of Poland's sovereign ratings. -- Unguaranteed debt issue.