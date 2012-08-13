Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings says that its updated Country Ceiling criteria
contains no substantive changes and will have no impact on existing ratings.
The main change is an update of the case history of past sovereign crises which
confirms Fitch's view that sovereigns are now much less likely to impose blanket
exchange controls when faced with an external financing crisis.
Country Ceilings capture the risk of exchange controls being imposed that would
prevent or materially impede the private sector's ability to convert local
currency into foreign currency and transfer the proceeds to non-resident
creditors - known as transfer and convertibility risk.
In the past year since the methodology was last reviewed, the main event has
been the reduction of Greece's Country Ceiling from 'AAA' (the euro area
ceiling) to 'B-' as the sovereign's financial distress has increased the risk of
Greece's exit from the eurozone. Even in Greece, however, there has been no
attempt to intensify exchange controls at this stage.
Previously, during the global financial crisis, some countries intensified
existing controls but there were no examples of blanket moratoria being
introduced, or new controls specifically targeted at private sector debt
service.
The factors influencing Fitch's analysis of the degree of notching of Country
Ceilings above the sovereign foreign currency Issuer Default Rating are
therefore unchanged.
The report entitled 'Country Ceilings' is available at www.fitchratings.com and
replaces the report of the same name dated 15 August 2011.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.