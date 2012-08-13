Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings says that its updated Country Ceiling criteria contains no substantive changes and will have no impact on existing ratings. The main change is an update of the case history of past sovereign crises which confirms Fitch's view that sovereigns are now much less likely to impose blanket exchange controls when faced with an external financing crisis. Country Ceilings capture the risk of exchange controls being imposed that would prevent or materially impede the private sector's ability to convert local currency into foreign currency and transfer the proceeds to non-resident creditors - known as transfer and convertibility risk. In the past year since the methodology was last reviewed, the main event has been the reduction of Greece's Country Ceiling from 'AAA' (the euro area ceiling) to 'B-' as the sovereign's financial distress has increased the risk of Greece's exit from the eurozone. Even in Greece, however, there has been no attempt to intensify exchange controls at this stage. Previously, during the global financial crisis, some countries intensified existing controls but there were no examples of blanket moratoria being introduced, or new controls specifically targeted at private sector debt service. The factors influencing Fitch's analysis of the degree of notching of Country Ceilings above the sovereign foreign currency Issuer Default Rating are therefore unchanged. The report entitled 'Country Ceilings' is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the report of the same name dated 15 August 2011. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.