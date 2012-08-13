Aug 13 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Rating MethodologyAug 13 - Fitch Ratings says that its newly-published updated Sovereign Rating Criteria contains no substantive changes and will have no impact on existing ratings. Fitch's approach to sovereign ratings continues to be driven by a synthesis of qualitative and quantitative judgements that capture the willingness as well as the capacity of a sovereign issuer to meet its debt obligations. Additionally, Fitch's sovereign rating analysis incorporates a wider range of factors than only the financial strength of the sovereign and includes an assessment of: --Macroeconomic performance and prospects; --Structural features of the economy that render it more or less vulnerable to shocks, including the risks to macroeconomic stability and public finances posed by the financial sector, as well as political risk and governance factors; --Public finances, including the structure and sustainability of public debt as well as fiscal financing; and --External finances, with a particular focus on the sustainability of international trade balances, current account funding and capital flows, as well as the level and structure of external debt (public and private). The principal clarifications and amendments to the existing criteria are as follows: --An update containing minor revisions to Fitch's proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM) - an important analytical tool which generates a predicted Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and is used as one of a range of qualitative and quantitative inputs into the rating process; --An analysis of how the relative weightings of the various key rating factors can change in the event of a crisis. Shorter term factors - including the ability to retain market access at sustainable yields - become more important rating drivers at such times, while the weight attributed to traditionally important structural factors reduces. The report entitled 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' is available at www.fitchratings.com and replaces the report entitled 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated 15 August 2011.Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Distressed Debt Exchange Rating Corporates Above the Rating Ceiling New Sovereign Rating Model Guide to Sovereign Credit Report