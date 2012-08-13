Overview -- Stamford, Conn.-based mineral sands and titanium dioxide producer Tronox Ltd. is issuing $650 million of senior notes through its Tronox Finance LLC subsidiary to fund a $400 million return of capital to shareholders and for general corporate purposes. Tronox Ltd. will guarantee the notes. -- We are assigning a 'BB-' issue rating and a '5' recovery rating to the new notes. -- At the same time, we are revising our recovery rating on Tronox's existing senior secured term loan to '1' from '2' and raising our issue rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. -- We are also affirming our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Tronox Ltd. -- The stable outlook indicates our expectations that industry conditions, operating results, and cash flow will support Tronox's financial risk profile despite the addition of debt to the capital structure. -- Following Tronox Ltd.'s acquisition of Exxaro Mineral Sands, we are concurrently withdrawing our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Tronox Inc. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB-' rating and '5' recovery rating to Tronox Finance LLC's $650 million senior notes due 2020. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also revised our recovery ratings on Tronox's senior secured term loan to '1' from '2' and raised our issue rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation for a very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Tronox Ltd. The outlook is stable. Following Tronox Ltd.'s acquisition of Exxaro Mineral Sands, the company has become the top entity in the corporate structure. As a result, we also withdrew our 'BB' corporate credit rating on Tronox Inc. Rationale The ratings on Tronox reflect the company's focus on the cyclical TiO2 market, the potential for some margin contraction, and exposure to demand variations that reflect economic growth in key markets. The ratings also reflect the company's good geographic diversity, its position as the only fully vertically integrated global TiO2 producer, and our expectation that favorable industry conditions will support operating performance and cash flow over the next year. We characterize Tronox's business risk profile as "fair" and its financial risk profile as "significant". Because demand was somewhat weaker in the first half of 2012 than in 2011, we expect volumes to decline by at least 10% for full-year 2012 versus 2011, leading to minimal TiO2 selling price increases in 2012. The company's vertical integration should allow it to maintain EBITDA margins greater than 30% despite soft volumes and rising titanium feedstock prices. We view 2012 and 2013 as likely to be peak years for the industry and expect pricing and EBITDA margins to regress gradually over the next few years. Financial metrics are strong for the ratings, with the key ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total adjusted debt of more than 60% as of March 31, 2012, before the closing of the Exxaro Mineral Sands acquisition on June 15, 2012. Although the new notes will increase debt, we expect the benefit of the acquisition to partially offset this increase and sustain this ratio above 30%, which is in line with our expectation at the rating. We also expect free cash flow to remain near $200 million annually, enough to fund a regular dividend and further moderate returns of capital to shareholders while maintaining liquidity. Our assessment of Tronox's business risk profile as "fair" reflects the company's position as the fifth-largest and only fully vertically integrated global producer of TiO2, its good geographic diversity, and our expectation that favorable industry dynamics will continue over the next few years. However, the cyclical nature of the industry, where sizeable cyclical swings can arise from volatile demand and raw material prices, as well as large-scale capacity additions, partially offset these strengths. We believe the acquisition of Exxaro Mineral Sands benefits Tronox's business risk profile. Tronox's position as a fully integrated chloride TiO2 producer should provide significant production cost advantages over peers, in our view. We also believe the company should be somewhat insulated from spikes in titanium feedstock prices, which have increased substantially over the past several quarters and should continue to rise over the next one to two years. Limited TiO2 production capacity has led to price increases over the past 18 months. However, this has moderated in 2012 due to reduced demand as a result of weakness in Europe and China. At the same time, limited titanium feedstock capacity (arising from underinvestment in recent years) has led to significantly increased raw material costs, which will likely continue to pressure margins for non-integrated or less-integrated TiO2 producers over the next year. However, Tronox's vertical integration should allow it to maintain margins over this period. Over the longer term, we expect demand growth to reflect the global economy and key end markets related to the housing and automotive sectors, as well as population growth and rising standards of living in emerging markets. Liquidity We consider Tronox's liquidity to be adequate and expect its cash sources to more than cover cash needs over the next two years, even in the event of moderate EBITDA declines. As of March 31, 2012, the company had about $220 million in cash. Since that time, Tronox has increased its asset-based loan (ABL) to $300 million, added a new $108 million line of credit for its South African operations, and completed the Exxaro acquisition. The ABL facility is undrawn, and there are minimal borrowings under the South African facility. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect the company to further bolster liquidity with strong cash flows and proceeds from the new notes. The key aspects of our assessment include: -- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next two years. -- We expect net sources would be positive, even with a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We believe covenant compliance would also survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. -- We believe the company has the ability to absorb low-probability shocks based on its strong cash flow and available liquidity. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Tronox to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating performance will support Tronox's significant financial risk profile despite an increase in debt in 2012. We expect management will maintain a prudent approach to its capital structure and funding shareholder rewards. We could raise the ratings modestly if weak volume trends turn around and the company can resume double-digit annual TiO2 selling price increases. In this scenario, EBITDA margins would continue to improve and FFO to debt would increase to and remain above 40%. We could lower the ratings if volumes continue to decline over the next year and lead to a double-digit percentage reduction in TiO2 selling prices without offsetting improvements in the titanium feedstock business. In this scenario, FFO to debt could fall below 30% without near-term prospects for improvement. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Tronox Ltd. Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/-- New Rating Tronox Finance LLC $650 million senior unsecured due 2020 BB- Recovery rating 5 Rating Withdrawn; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Tronox Inc. Corporate credit rating NR/-- BB/Stable/-- Upgraded To From Tronox Pigments (Netherlands) BV Senior secured BBB- BB+ Recovery rating 1 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.