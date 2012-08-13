Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings expects to rate General Motors Financial's (GMF)
senior unsecured notes 'BB'. Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general
corporate purposes, which may include acquisitions.
The expected rating reflects GMF's relationship to its parent, General Motors
Corp (GM), its solid market position in the auto finance space, seasoned
management team, strong asset quality and improving operating performance. The
ratings also reflect GMF's improved funding flexibility, low leverage relative
to other rated captive finance companies, and enhanced liquidity profile.
Ratings are constrained by Fitch's view of GM's credit profile, as Fitch cannot
envision a scenario where the captive would be rated higher than its parent.
Rating constraint's also include GMF's heavily secured funding profile, strong
reliance on the asset backed securitization market, which could become illiquid
during times of unfavorable economic conditions, and the company's increased
susceptibility to any dramatic weakening in the economy due to its focus on
subprime customers.
GMF, formerly AmeriCredit Corp, was founded in 1992 as an automotive finance
company, headquartered in Fort Worth, TX. In October 2010, GM acquired
AmeriCredit for $3.5 billion in cash. Today, GMF offers subprime consumer loans
to GM and non-GM dealers, leasing products in the U.S. and Canada and commercial
lending to GM dealers.
Fitch expects to assign the following ratings:
General Motors Financial
--Senior Unsecured Notes 'BB'
