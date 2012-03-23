(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 - Fitch Ratings rates the following senior notes and
mandatory redeemable preferred shares (MRPS) issued by Kayne Anderson
Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KMF), a non-diversified closed-end
fund managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC:
--$50,000,000 4.00% series C senior unsecured notes due March 22, 2022 rated
'AAA';
--$30,000,000 4.50% series B MRPS due March 22, 2020 rated 'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect:
-- Sufficient asset coverage relative to Fitch's published criteria;
-- The structural protections afforded by mandatory de-leveraging provisions in
the event of asset coverage declines;
-- The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's operations;
-- The capabilities of KA Fund Advisors, LLC as investment advisor. As of Feb.
29, 2012, the fund's total assets were approximately $872.8 million.
DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION
The closing date for the senior unsecured notes and MRPS was March 22, 2012. The
fund intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the senior securities to
partially prepay the outstanding borrowings, to make new portfolio investments
and for general corporate purposes.
LEVERAGE
As of Feb. 29, 2012, the fund's leverage was approximately $223 million, not
including accrued interest, or approximately 26% of the total assets. The
leverage comprised $115 million of senior unsecured notes, $35 million of MRPS
and $73 million of bank borrowing.
ASSET COVERAGE
At the time of the issuance of series C senior unsecured notes, the fund's asset
coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of
1940 (1940 Act), was in excess of 300%, which is the minimum asset coverage
required by the 1940 Act. Also, at the time of the rating assignment, the fund's
asset coverage ratios, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch
overcollateralization (OC) test per the 'AAA' rating guidelines outlined in
Fitch's 'Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock Rating Criteria' was in excess
of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed consistent with Fitch's
'AAA' criteria.
In addition, the fund's asset coverage ratio for series B MRPS, as calculated in
accordance with the 1940 Act, was in excess of 200%, which is the minimum asset
coverage level required by the 1940 Act with respect to preferred stock. The
fund's asset coverage ratio, as calculated in accordance with the Fitch OC test
per the 'AA' rating guidelines outlined in Fitch's applicable criteria was in
excess of 100%, which is the minimum asset coverage deemed consistent with
Fitch's 'AA' criteria.
THE FUND
Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end
fund, which commenced its operations on Nov. 24, 2010. The fund's investment
objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making
quarterly cash distributions to its common stockholders. The fund seeks to
achieve that investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets
in the securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of
midstream master limited partnerships (MLPs), midstream companies, other MLPs
and other energy companies.
THE ADVISOR
KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund's investment adviser, responsible for
implementing and administering the fund's investment strategy. It is a
subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (Kayne Anderson), a
Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment adviser. As of Feb. 29,
2012, Kayne Anderson and its affiliates managed approximately $15.2 billion.
Kayne Anderson has invested in MLPs and other midstream energy companies since
1998.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for
any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's
website.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were the public domain
and KA Fund Advisors, LLC.
