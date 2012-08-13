Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA+' rating to the Kansas Department of
Transportation (KDOT) issuance of $151.365 million highway revenue refunding
index bonds, Series 2012A consisting of the following sub-series:
--$23.075 million, Series 2012A-1;
--$90.065 million, Series 2012A-2;
--$38.225 million, Series 2012A-3.
The bonds, which will bear interest at a floating rate based on a fixed spread,
established at pricing, to the SIFMA Index, are expected to sell via negotiation
on August 21, 2012.
In addition, Fitch affirms its 'AA+' rating on $1.673 billion of KDOT's
outstanding highway revenue bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are special obligations of the state of Kansas secured by a gross lien
on and payable from revenues received in the State Highway Fund (SHF) and
transferred to the Highway Bond Debt Service Fund.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--DIVERSE REVENUE STREAM SUPPORTS BONDS: Bonds are secured by a gross lien on
the State Highway Fund, which receives a diverse stream of broad-based revenues.
Revenues credited to the fund are subject to legislative alteration, although
certain monies are constitutionally dedicated to transportation.
--STRONG DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE: The state covenants to ensure that revenues to
the State Highway Fund equal no less than 3x annual debt service. Actual annual
and maximum annual debt service (MADS) coverage has been well in excess of this
requirement.
--FUTURE BORROWING IS LIMITED: Issuance of additional highway revenue bonds
requires 3x coverage of MADS. Additional leveraging is also limited such that
MADS may not exceed 18% of current or future State Highway Fund revenues.
CREDIT PROFILE
The 'AA+' rating reflects the diverse stream of broad-based revenues in the SHF,
along with the protections afforded by the strong 3x MADS additional bonds test.
The legislature has, and may well continue to alter the components and/or
distribution formulas of the revenues credited to the fund. However, bondholders
are insulated from the changes to the extent that the state has covenanted to
maintain revenues in the highway fund at least equal to 3x coverage of annual
debt service. In addition, certain revenues are constitutionally dedicated to
transportation.
The bonds are secured by and payable from a gross pledge of all revenues in the
SHF, including motor fuel taxes, a portion of the state's general sales and use
tax, and federal aid. Constitutionally dedicated transportation revenues include
66.37% of state motor fuel tax receipts and a percentage of vehicle registration
and license fees. Combined, these constitutionally dedicated revenues alone
totaled roughly $453 million in fiscal 2012 (cash basis), providing healthy 2.5x
coverage on outstanding debt including this refunding and planned issuance in
the fall of 2012. Sales and use taxes represented approximately 25% of SHF
revenues, or $313 million, in fiscal 2012, while federal aid accounted for a
larger than typical share, at 35%, reflecting a remaining American Recovery and
Reinvestment Act (ARRA) allocation in that year. Components of the SHF began
trending to more historical proportions in fiscal 2012, as ARRA allocations
began to taper off, and that trend is expected to continue through fiscal 2014.
The state legislature recently enacted changes to the SHF's allocation of sales
and use taxes as well as various registration fees, increasing the revenues
dedicated to the fund over time. Beginning in fiscal 2014, the SHF's share of
sales tax receipts will change from 11.2% of receipts based on a 6.3% sales tax
rate to 18.4% of receipts based on a reduced 5.7% sales tax rate; additional
revenue to the SHF in fiscal 2014 is expected by KDOT to total $185 million. The
increased revenue is expected to boost the proportion of sales tax revenue in
the SHF from 26% in fiscal 2013 to 36% in fiscal 2014.
State Highway Fund revenues for fiscal 2012, less federal funds, decreased 1.1%
from fiscal 2011, covering outstanding debt service by a solid 4.3x; excluding
both federal and local funds, SHF revenues increased by 3%. Coverage in fiscal
2013, including outstanding debt, the current refunding, an additional refunding
planned for September 2012, as well as a new money issue scheduled for the fall
of 2012, is projected to be 4.7x. MADS coverage by fiscal 2012 revenues
(excluding both federal and local revenue) is 4.3x; when including future debt
issues under the capital program described below, MADS by fiscal 2012 revenues
remains a solid 3.35x. Federal reimbursements are only permitted to be included
in the calculation of the 3x covenanted requirement for additional issuance
after the outstanding pre-1999 bonds mature in 2013; local reimbursements are
not included in the calculation.
KDOT has shown a long-standing commitment to planning, developing, and operating
various modes of transportation across the state. KDOT's current transportation
capital program, Transportation Works for Kansas (T-WORKS), runs through fiscal
2020 and is expected to provide $7.8 billion in total construction spending over
the life of the program. Debt issuance is dependent upon the availability of SHF
revenues, rather than a statutory dollar limitation. Amendments made by the 2010
legislature permit issuance of highway revenue bonds so long as MADS on all
outstanding and proposed bonds does not exceed 18% of SHF revenues for the
current or any future fiscal year; this 18% cap did not in any way change or
alter the 3.0x additional bonds test.
KDOT estimates approximately $1.5 billion in bonded debt over the life of the
T-WORKS program. Outstanding bonded debt totals $1.673 billion; 36% is issued in
a variable-rate mode. Although this level of variable-rate exposure is unusually
high for a state security of this type, risks are mitigated by the very strong
coverage levels. The current SIFMA index issue refunds outstanding variable-rate
Series 2008A bonds, eliminating a standby bond purchase agreement while
maintaining the current floating-to-fixed rate swap agreement. The transaction
has hard serial maturities and there is no put risk or renewal risk to KDOT.
Fitch is comfortable with the ability of the department to execute such
refinancings given the manageable size of the maturities and the department's
demonstrated market access.
