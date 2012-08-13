Overview
-- U.S.-based rare earths miner and processor Molycorp Inc. has
indicated that it is likely cash flow from operations for the remainder of 2012
will be less than it expected because of lower prices and customer destocking
activities.
-- The company is exploring financing alternatives to ensure enough cash
to fund capital expenditures, operations, and financial obligations, including
$230 million of 5% convertible subordinated debentures of recently acquired
NeoMaterial Technologies Inc., which holders can put back to the company in
August 2012 under a change of control covenant.
-- We believe that the company's liquidity is likely to be inadequate to
both complete the build out of its key Mountain Pass mining operation and to
address the convertible bonds.
-- We are lowering the ratings to 'CCC+' and placing the ratings on
CreditWatch with developing implications.
-- In resolving this credit watch listing, we will monitor the company's
funding requirements, actions being taken to improve liquidity, and spending
related to the completion of the Mountain Pass mining operation.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Colorado-based Molycorp Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B' and placed the ratings on
CreditWatch with developing implications. Developing implications means we
could affirm, raise, or lower the existing ratings following the completion of
our analysis. Key factors in our analysis will include a review of the
company's capital spending plans and timing of its outlays, the plans for
funding the convertible notes if they are put back to the company, and its
plans for obtaining additional funding.
Rationale
The downgrade and CreditWatch listing reflects our view that weaker market
conditions, spending to complete the Mountain Pass project and the potential
need to fund the convertible notes are likely to stress the company's
liquidity in the near term. With the recent drop in the company's share price,
the convertible notes are now out of the money and, in our view, holders are
more likely to put the notes back to the company rather than convert them as
we had originally anticipated. At June 30, 2012 the company had $370 million
of cash. Capital spending to complete Mountain Pass is estimated to be $289
million, some of which could be deferred. Moreover, if all the convertible
bonds are put back to the company, it would have to redeem the entire $230
million plus accrued interest. With lower than expected operating performance,
we do not expect the company to generate sufficient cash from operations
during the remainder of 2012 to fund the shortfall, and we believe that it
will have to seek funding alternatives or slow its capital spending.
If during the coming weeks Molycorp obtains sufficient additional funding to
provide it with an adequate cash cushion to comfortably fund its operations
and capital program, and is able to address the convertible bond put, we could
affirm the rating or take a positive ratings action. On the other hand,
failure to obtain funding or covenant relief could further pressure the
company's liquidity, resulting in an additional downgrade.
CreditWatch
We will monitor developments regarding the company's financing plans and its
funding requirements. Key factors in our analysis will be the company's
ability to raise cash to fund the convertible notes, its funding needs to
bring its mine up in a reasonable time frame and generate sufficient cash flow
to support operational and spending needs, as well as its ability to obtain
additional financing, if needed.
Ratings List
Downgraded; Placed On CreditWatch Developing
To From
Molycorp Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Dev/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured CCC+/Watch Dev B
Recovery Rating 3 3
