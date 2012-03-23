(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '1' recovery rating to Wayne, Pa.-based software and technology services company SunGard Data Systems Inc.'s $905 million extended term loan. The '1' recovery rating indicates that lenders can expect very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research update on SunGard, published Feb. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on SunGard, published Feb. 24, 2012.) Our 'B+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on SunGard remain unchanged and reflect our expectation that the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile (based on our criteria) and significant base of recurring revenues will continue to support its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria). Ratings also reflect SunGard's healthy cash flow generation and strong position in the fragmented market for investment-support processing software. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST SunGard Data Systems Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- New Ratings SunGard Data Systems Inc. Senior Secured $905 mil extended term loan BB

(New York Ratings Team)