Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Juniper Generation, LLC's (Juniper) senior secured notes due 2014 at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS --Revenue Risk: Revenues are fully contracted with capacity and energy payments from an investment grade utility offtaker. Exposure to fluctuations in power pricing is mitigated by established heat rates that factor in market prices under the short run avoided cost (SRAC) formula through the project's debt maturity in 2014. The project, however, remains exposed to fluctuations in gas prices, which also factor in market power prices. Amid an environment of continuing low gas prices, dispatch can be reduced to minimize negative margins. -- Operating Risk: Operating performance has historically been stable despite the 2011 forced outage, which has been resolved. Decline in portfolio diversification exacerbates the project's exposure to event risks such as forced outages. The declining debt profile, however, coincides with the expectation of fewer assets remaining in the portfolio. --Financial Results: Debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) declined to 1.48x in 2011, from a historical average of 1.80x since 2007. A slow rebound in gas prices suggests continuation of low power prices in the near term. As a result, Fitch projects base case DSCRs averaging 1.53x and DSCRs averaging 1.40x under a combination of stresses through 2014, consistent with the current rating category. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING CHANGE? --The rating could be upgraded based upon continued adequate cash flow and liquidity to support debt repayment in the remaining 2.5 year amortization. --An extended forced outage for the Bear Mountain plant that reduces capacity payments and materially erodes the project's cash flow could trigger a downgrade. SECURITY The senior notes are secured by a first-priority security interest in Juniper's equity interests. The collateral comprises all of Juniper's accounts and assets, including the assets of the wholly owned projects, until the scheduled expiration of their respective power purchase agreements (PPAs). Upon the expiry of each facility's PPA, the facility and the relevant equity interest are removed from the collateral package, and the cash flows associated with that facility will no longer be available to pay debt service. CREDIT UPDATE The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of adequate financial cushion to support full debt repayment by 2014, despite a decline in actual and projected financial metrics. Fitch's rating case financial analysis is based upon a forecast of continued low gas prices, which currently average $2.67/mmbtu compared to about $4.00/mmbtu in 2011. Fitch's analysis also includes low power prices, increased operating expenses, and heat rates under Option A as defined by the SRAC settlement. The Bear Mountain facility was not dispatched from January through March 2012 to minimize negative financial margins during periods of low market prices. As such, Fitch projects 2012 generation output to be 9% lower than 2011. The project is still expected to earn full capacity payments, which substantially mitigate the impact of potentially reduced energy revenues. The Corona facility is not expected to provide distributions material to the project's overall financial performance. Fitch's projections do not include potential revenue increases from cap and trade auctions that could benefit the project beginning in 2013. Juniper Generation has a history of stable operating performance. However, operating performance for Bear Mountain declined in 2011. With a 2011 capacity factor of 76% (99% in 2010), 2011 generation declined nearly 23% compared to 2010. Availability declined to 75% in 2011, as the project experienced a forced outage to repair a high pressure compressor rotor. Despite the outage, the project earned its full capacity payment, as its units were available during periods required by the offtaker. Expiration of the Bear Mountain gas supply agreement in October 2012 is not a rating constraint as the plant should be able to secure adequate fuel supply at market price. Of the nine assets that originally formed the Juniper Generation portfolio, two, Bear Mountain and Corona remain. As expected, individual plants have been removed from the loan's collateral as their respective PPAs expire. These projects no longer contribute equity distributions to service Juniper's debt obligations. Favorably, the declining debt structure accommodates the decline in the number of assets in the portfolio to adequately service debt obligations. Support for Juniper's debt is also derived from equity distributions from the WCAC operating company, which provides operations and maintenance to all of the nine assets that were part of the original Juniper portfolio. Juniper is a special purpose company created solely to issue the secured notes and hold a portfolio of equity interests in nine gas-fired cogeneration plants and two service companies. The facilities, located in southern California, sell energy and capacity to Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E; Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+', with a Stable Outlook) and Southern California Edison (SCE; IDR of 'A-', with a Stable Outlook) under PPAs expiring through 2018. There is no debt at the individual project level. 