March 23 - Overview
-- SquareTwo Financial Corp.'s equity has fallen significantly over the
past several quarters because the company has taken valuation charges on debt
receivables purchased in 2007 and 2008.
-- We revised our rating outlook on SquareTwo to negative from stable.
-- At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on the
company and our 'B' rating on its second-lien senior secured notes.
-- Our outlook reflects uncertainties about whether the collection
improvements in recently purchased receivables will enable the company to
rebuild sufficient equity.
Rating Action
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on SquareTwo Financial Corp. to negative from stable. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'B' issuer credit rating on SquareTwo and our 'B' rating
on the company's second-lien senior secured notes.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect a sharp decline in SquareTwo's equity to an amount
that we consider weak for the rating. In addition, we believe the recent rise
in market prices for charged-off receivables has weakened the company's
ability to rebuild equity. We will likely lower our rating on SquareTwo if the
company is unable to build equity over the next year.
SquareTwo's tangible equity has fallen by $113.4 million since year-end 2009
to -$181.4 million as a result of repeated valuation charges on debt
receivables purchased in 2007 and 2008. We understand that GAAP accounting can
undervalue the purchased receivables on SquareTwo's balance sheet, making
equity appear artificially low. Still, even after adjusting for accounting
distortions, we view the company's tangible equity as modest at best and below
two years ago.
Furthermore, since the second half of 2011, the company has paid substantially
higher prices for receivables. The increased pricing leaves less margin for
error on future collection assumptions, in our view, especially considering
that interest expenses have been high, hurting profitability. These forces
could make it more difficult for the company to replenish its equity.
In 2011, pricing on the company's purchased receivables rose to 6.9% of face
value from 4% in 2010. The pricing increase coincided with higher total
purchases of $267.7 million in 2011 versus $171.8 million in 2010. We believe
that the pricing increase reflects, in part, the higher credit quality of the
receivables underlying borrowers. We also assume that debt purchasers may have
been eager to bid more aggressively on receivables after a couple of years of
restrained purchasing.
Outlook
The outlook is negative. We could lower the rating if SquareTwo is unable to
build equity over the next year, particularly if collections weaken, and the
company takes further valuation charges. Although it is less likely, we could
raise the rating if future collection performance far exceeds our
expectations, and the company reverses a material portion of past valuation
charges.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
SquareTwo Financial Corp.
Issuer Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
SquareTwo Financial Corp.
Senior Secured B
Local Currency B
Recovery Rating 4
