(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 - Overview
-- U.S. publisher American Media's third-quarter operating performance
was weak.
-- We are revising our 'B' rating outlook on the company to negative from
stable.
-- The negative outlook reflects the potential for a downgrade should the
company's discretionary cash flow or margin of compliance with financial
covenants deteriorate.
Rating Action
On March 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating
outlook on Boca Raton, Fla.-based American Media Inc. to negative from stable.
Ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, were
affirmed.
Rationale
The outlook revision to negative reflects American Media's weak operating
performance, as well as the potential for discretionary cash flow to contract
and/or the company's margin of compliance to thin if EBITDA continues to
decline. The 'B' rating reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
expectation that leverage will remain high and interest coverage will stay low.
Weak leverage and interest coverage metrics underpin our view of American
Media's financial profile as "aggressive," based on our criteria. We view the
company's business risk profile as "vulnerable" based on our expectations that
the company will continue operating in highly competitive markets, that
operating diversity will stay limited, that American Media will remain
vulnerable to cyclicality, and that it will face adverse secular trends. Over
the near term, we expect organic revenue to decline.
American Media is a magazine and tabloid publisher, producing titles such as
"Shape," "Star," and "The National Enquirer." Magazine publishing is highly
competitive, particularly in the areas of celebrity news and gossip. Some of
American Media's publications compete with magazines from larger,
better-capitalized companies. The industry also faces difficult long-term
fundamentals because of competition from Internet-based media, where content
is often available to readers free of charge and barriers to entry are low. Ad
spending is also migrating online. Aside from structural issues, both
circulation and advertising revenue are vulnerable to economic cyclicality.
In our 2012 base-case scenario, we expect revenue to decline at a
low-single-digit percentage pace and EBITDA to decline around 20%. In 2013, we
believe that the company's revenue will continue to decline at a
low-single-digit to mid-single-digit pace because of ongoing declines in
circulation and advertising revenue. We estimate that EBITDA will also
continue to decline, but only at a mid-single-digit pace because of cost
reductions from recent initiatives (including a more favorable printing
contract).
For the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011, American Media's revenue declined
3.7% because of the benefit from recently acquired magazines, which more than
offset an organic revenue decline in the teens. EBITDA including restructuring
charges and amortization of deferred rack costs (which is different from
covenant EBITDA) declined sharply, by 27%.
Leverage (adjusted for operating leases) was high, at about 6.2x for the 12
months ended Dec. 31, 2011. Unadjusted coverage of interest was thin, at 1.4x
for the period. Leverage is somewhat above the indicative financial risk
debt-to-EBITDA range between 4x and 5x that our criteria characterize as an
"aggressive" financial risk profile. Still, American Media generates moderate
positive discretionary cash flow because of low working capital requirements
and capital expenditures. Assuming that EBITDA declines, we expect leverage to
rise modestly, but remain at or below the mid-6x area in 2013, and
discretionary cash flow generation to be modest.
Liquidity
American Media has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12
months. Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the
following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by 1.2x or more;
-- We expect sources minus uses to be positive, even in the event of an
unforeseen 15% EBITDA decline over the next 12 months; and
-- We expect that the company can maintain covenant compliance, even with
a 15% decrease in EBITDA.
Liquidity sources include a $40 million revolving credit facility (which had
$20 million drawn as of Dec. 31, 2011) and a cash balance of $6.7 million as
of Dec. 31, 2011. We expect that positive discretionary cash flow in 2013
will be modest. Near-term debt maturities are minimal. We also expect the
company's margin of compliance with its senior leverage covenant--the only
covenant under its revolving credit facility--to be adequate, at least over
the next 12 months. The covenant steps down on July 1, 2013.
Recovery analysis
For our recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on American
Media, published on RatingsDirect Jan. 30, 2012.)
Outlook
Our rating outlook on American Media is negative. We could lower the rating if
the company's margin of compliance drops below 15% and we conclude headroom
could decrease further, or if we become convinced that discretionary cash flow
will turn negative. Specifically, this could occur if revenues decline at a
mid-single-digit pace and the company's EBITDA margin declines by 100 basis
points or more. Continuing structural pressures on American Media's
advertising and circulation revenue could contribute to such a scenario.
We could revise the outlook to stable if the company improves operating
performance and we become convinced that the company will generate moderately
positive discretionary cash flow and maintain an adequate margin of compliance
with financial covenants.
Related Criteria And Research
-- What Are The Key Credit Issues For The Evolving U.S. Media &
Entertainment Industry?, March 5, 2012
-- Structural Shifts Continue Across The U.S. Media & Entertainment
Landscape, March 5, 2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
To From
American Media Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/--
Senior Secured First Lien B
Recovery Rating 4
Senior Secured Second-Lien CCC+
Recovery Rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)