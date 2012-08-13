Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'F1' ratings assigned to short-term
notes ($231 million currently outstanding) and the 'A' ratings assigned to
medium-term notes (none currently outstanding) issued by seven Puerto Rico
closed-end funds (CEFs) co-advised by Popular Asset Management and UBS Asset
Managers of Puerto Rico. A complete list of the rating actions is at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the rating actions are the asset coverage available to the
notes at the individual, sub-account level, the structural protections afforded
by mandatory collateral maintenance provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines, the legal and regulatory parameters that govern the funds' operations,
and the capabilities of UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset
Management as co-advisers. The funds' credit parameters are consistent with
Fitch's Puerto Rico closed-end fund rating criteria at the assigned rating
levels for each series of notes.
FUND SUMMARY
The funds are corporations organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico and are duly registered as non-diversified, closed-end management
investment companies under the Puerto Rico Investment Companies Act, as amended.
The funds normally invest at least 67% of total assets in securities issued by
Puerto Rico entities. These include securities issued by the Commonwealth of
Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities and
corporate obligations and preferred stock of Puerto Rico entities.
The funds increase amounts available for investment through the issuance of
preferred stock, debt securities, or other forms of leverage, representing not
more than 50% of total assets immediately after any such issuance. Currently,
the funds utilize short-term and medium-term notes and reverse repurchase
agreements.
STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
At the time of the ratings affirmations, the funds' asset coverage ratios, as
calculated in accordance with the Fitch overcollateralization (OC) tests using
the asset specific discount factors and the minimum discount factors found in
Fitch's applicable criteria were in excess of 100%, which are the minimum asset
coverage amounts deemed consistent with the assigned ratings.
Each fund segregates collateral for each series of 100% Principal Protected
Notes (comprised of a medium-term note series and a short-term note series). The
Fitch OC tests calculate asset coverage available to the notes and preferred
stock, based on discounted market prices and diversification of the assets in
each segregated collateral account. Should either of the asset coverage tests
decline below 100% (as tested weekly) and not cure within the pre-specified
timeframe of five business days, the governing documents would require the fund
to reduce leverage in a sufficient amount to restore compliance with the
applicable asset coverage tests on the final day of the cure period.
THE ADVISOR
UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management are the funds'
investment advisors. Subject to the supervision of the funds' boards of
directors they are responsible for the funds' overall investment strategy and
implementation. UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico is a division of UBS Trust
Company of Puerto Rico, which is an affiliate of UBS Financial Services
Incorporated of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management is a division of Banco
Popular de Puerto Rico.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The ratings may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profiles of the funds. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
Changes in the supply-demand dynamics with respect to invested collateral types
may influence Fitch's analytical approach to the liquidity of underlying
collateral types. In addition, the amount of total leverage assumed by a fund
could also influence Fitch's analytical conclusion if such leverage increased
the likelihood of a bankruptcy stay with respect to the overall fund.
RATING ACTIONS
Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Bond Fund I
--Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.
Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund
--Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.
Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund II
--Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.
Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund III
--Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.
Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund IV
--Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.
Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund V
--Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.
Puerto Rico Investors Tax-Free Fund VI
--Medium-term notes series, affirmed at 'A';
--Short-term notes series, affirmed at 'F1'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the public domain and
UBS Asset Managers of Puerto Rico and Popular Asset Management.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Puerto Rico Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011);
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 16, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
Rating Puerto Rico Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK:
here. IN ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE.
Criteria
Regulatory
Form NRSRO
Terms Of Use
Endorsement Policy
Privacy Policy
Code of Ethics
Site Index
Press Room
Copyright © 2012 by Fitch, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries.
Home
Ratings and Research
Tools
Products and Services
Fitch Training