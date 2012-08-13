OVERVIEW
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on South
Street Securities LLC (SSS) per SSS' request. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS. The outlook remains negative. SSS is a
limited-purpose company whose primary business is to act as an intermediary
among third-party borrowers and lenders through repurchase (repo) and reverse
repo agreements.
The 'A-1+' short-term ICR assigned to SSS reflects our view of SSS' capacity
to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a short-term
period. The affirmation of the 'AA+' long-term ICR on SSS reflects our view of
SSS' capacity to meet its obligation according to its contracted terms over a
long-term period.
The factors we considered in our rating analysis include:
-- The company's current level of credit risk capital, market risk
capital, and operational risk capital;
-- The collateral composition under the reverse repo and repo portfolio;
-- The credit profile and concentration of the reverse repo and repo
counterparties;
-- The liquidity; and
-- The company's operating procedures and modes of operation.
POTENTIAL EFFECTS OF PROPOSED CRITERIA CHANGES
The ICRs assigned to SSS take into account our criteria for rating market
review (see "
