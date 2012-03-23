(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms the ratings of Currus XVIII and XIX Limited as follows: Currus XVIII Limited --$487,500,000 senior facility at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$6,250,000 subordinated B1 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$6,250,000 subordinated B2 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. Currus XIX Limited --$487,500,000 senior facility at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$6,250,000 subordinated B1 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; --$6,250,000 subordinated B2 facility at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable. The affirmations are based primarily on the underlying collateral which consists of GE Dealer Floorplan Master Note Trust 2007-1 class A, class B, and class C notes currently rated 'AAA', 'A' and 'BBB', respectively, by Fitch, with Stable Outlooks. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated Aug. 4, 2011; --'Fitch Affirms Outstanding Ratings of the GE Dealer Floorplan Master Note Trust', dated May 4, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)