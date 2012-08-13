Overview -- Operating performance for U.S. coated-paper manufacturer Verso Paper Holding LLC has been weaker than we expected. -- Credit measures are likely to remain weak for the 'B' rating given our outlook for sluggish economic growth and a lack of meaningful improvement in coated paper prices over the remainder of 2012. -- We are revising our outlook on Verso Paper to negative from stable and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The negative rating outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Verso Paper over the next several quarters if the anticipated sequential improvement in the company's EBITDA fails to transpire. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Memphis, Tenn.-based Verso Paper Holdings LLC (Verso Paper) to negative from stable and affirmed its ratings on the company, including its 'B' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision follows Verso Paper's weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings results resulting from sluggish economic growth and advertising spending. While we expect seasonal factors to lead to a sequential improvement in Verso Paper's earnings over the second half of 2012, credit measures are now likely to remain weak for the 'B' rating through the remainder of 2012. The corporate credit rating on Verso Paper reflects Standard & Poor's view of the combination of its "highly leveraged" financial risk and "weak" business risk. Our ratings incorporate the company's limited product diversity, substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic content, and vulnerability to fluctuations in input costs and selling prices. In addition, despite our expectation that credit measures will remain somewhat weak over the next several quarters, we expect liquidity to remain "adequate," attributable to its cash position, credit facilities, and manageable near-term debt maturity profile following the completed exchange offers in the first half of 2012. We are lowering our 2012 and 2013 EBITDA forecasts for Verso Paper in light of our more cautious economic outlook over this period. Under our baseline scenario, we forecast Verso Paper's 2012 EBITDA to approximate $140 million, compared with about $150 million for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2012. In addition, we expect 2013 EBITDA to approximate $190 million, which is about 15% lower than our prior forecast. Key assumptions to our EBITDA forecast include: -- Annual real GDP growth of 2% in 2012 and 2013; -- Permanent capacity closures coupled with weak coated paper demand result in total tons shipped declining to 1.8 million tons in 2012 and to slightly below 1.75 million tons in 2013, compared with 2 million tons in 2011; -- Average selling prices for coated paper modestly improve throughout the remainder of 2012 and increase in the low single-digits percentages in 2013; -- Cost-savings initiatives offset any increases input costs (including chemicals, wood, and energy) over the next 12 months. Key downside risks to our forecast include a U.S. recession that could accelerate the secular demand decline for coated papers over the near term. A material increase in raw-material costs that is unable to be offset by price increases or cost savings initiatives could also significantly reduce profitability. A key upside risk to our EBITDA forecast would be better-than-expected increases in coated paper prices. We believe that Verso's financial results and credit measures will fluctuate widely during the course of a cycle because demand correlates closely to general economic conditions and highly cyclical advertising spending. Total debt (including about $90 million of adjustments for pension liabilities, operating leases, asset retirement obligations, and accrued interest) was about $1.38 billion on June 30, 2012, compared with $1.35 billion at year-end 2011. Based on our EBITDA assumptions, we expect Verso Paper to remain highly leveraged with debt to EBITDA in excess of 7x throughout 2013, compared with 9x as of June 30, 2012. In addition, interest coverage is likely to remain below 1.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to debt less than 10% over this similar period. Verso is the second-largest coated paper manufacturer in North America and accounts for about 15% of total production capacity. A substantial proportion of its sales are to catalogs and magazines end users, which we believe are susceptible to substitution risks due to changing customer preferences for greater electronic content, particularly with increased penetration of e-readers and tablet computers. At this time, our ratings do not take into consideration a potential merger of Verso Paper with bankrupt competitor NewPage Corp. (D/--). If a proposal for a combination were to become more likely, we would reassess any potential ratings impact on Verso Paper, including possible synergy benefits and deleveraging through a business combination of the two largest coated paper manufacturers in North America. Liquidity Our assessment of Verso Paper's "adequate" liquidity profile is based on the following assumptions: -- We expect that sources of liquidity (including FFO, cash balances, and availability under the credit facilities) will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months; -- We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Covenants will survive a 15% drop in EBITDA. As of June 30, 2012, the company's primary sources of liquidity include about $21 million of cash and $118 million of availability (net of $42 million of issued letters of credit) under its $150 million asset-based lending facility and $50 million revolving credit facility. The ABL facility includes a fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement of 1x if availability falls below a certain threshold. The revolving credit facility includes a net first lien leverage ratio covenant of 3.5x which applies if loans or letters of credit are outstanding under the facility. Given our operating assumptions, we expect the company to generate negative free cash flow in 2012 after consideration of an estimated $60 million of net capital expenditures and a modest decline in working capital levels. Maintenance capital expenditures are estimated to be about $50 million. Liquidity could be positively affected over the next several quarters if the company successfully settles its loss claim with its insurance carrier related to the recent Sartell mill fire and explosion. Management has not disclosed the timing or size of such settlement. The company's nearest debt maturity occurs in February 2013 when Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC's unsecured term loan is due. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Verso Paper published May 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The negative rating outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Verso Paper over the next several quarters if the anticipated sequential improvement in the company's EBITDA fails to transpire resulting in interest coverage remaining in the low 1x area. Under this scenario, liquidity would likely weaken and the company would likely need to rely on borrowings under its revolving credit facilities to fund operating requirements. We could revise the rating outlook to stable if Verso Paper were to demonstrate sustained profitability throughout the next several quarters such that we were confident the company will be able to generate positive free cash flow in 2013. In addition, we would expect the company to be able to successfully repay or refinance Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC's February 2013 term loan maturity. Related Criteria And Research -- Credit Themes: The Outlook Is Stable For U.S. Forest Products; Macroeconomic Factors Pose Greater Risk Than Company Actions, July 25, 2012 -- U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, Dec. 11, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Negative To From Verso Paper Holdings LLC Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Verso Paper Holdings LLC Senior Secured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 1 Subordinated CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Verso Paper Finance Holdings LLC Senior Unsecured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Verso Paper Inc. Senior Secured CCC+ Recovery Rating 6 6 Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 1 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.