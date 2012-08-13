Aug 13 - Overview -- We believe Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras benefits from a very high likelihood of extraordinary support from the Brazilian government under our government related entity criteria. -- We expect Petrobras will be able to fund its sizable capital expenditures program with internal cash flows, existing liquidity, and access to long-term funding because of the positive prospects for its exploration and production activities. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Petrobras. -- The stable outlook mainly reflects our expectation that Petrobras will continue to be strongly linked to the Brazilian government and will continue to play a very important role in the country's energy sector and economy. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' corporate credit rating on Brazil's national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras. At the same time we affirmed our 'BBB' senior unsecured rating on Petrobras' wholly owned financing vehicle Petrobras International Finance Co. (Pifco). The outlook is stable. Rationale The ratings on Petrobras reflect our view that there is a "very high" likelihood that the government of the Federative Republic of Brazil would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Petrobras if needed in the event of financial distress. As a result, under our government related entity (GRE) criteria, our ratings on Petrobras are one notch above of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess as 'bbb-'. We base our view of the very high likelihood of support on: -- Petrobras' "very important" role as both Brazil's main oil producer, a key sector with high growth prospects, and its main fuel distributor, with a correlative effect on inflation; and -- The company's "very strong" link to the Brazilian government, which owns 50.2% of Petrobras' voting shares--65.4% when accounting for sovereign-related entities like the Brazilian development bank (Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social; BNDES) and the Brazilian sovereign wealth fund--with government entities' support for the company's investment program attesting to this strong connection. The SACP, in turn, reflect our assessment of Petrobras' business risk profile as "satisfactory". Petrobras enjoys a steady position within the satisfactory business risk category, supported by its strong exploration and production (E&P) activities (size, quality, lifetime, and good replacement level of reserves) and a dominant market position in all aspects of the Brazilian hydrocarbon industry (E&P, refining, transportation, and distribution). Access to abundant oil reserves off the coast of Brazil, which have allowed Petrobras to organically sustain sound reserve replacement ratios (distinguishing itself among peers), is tempered by geographic concentration and some complexity to develop the reserves, since a relevant portion of them are in ultra-deep waters. We assume, as our base case, that Petrobras will manage to reach its revised production curves within the next few years, particularly its pre-salt reserves. We assess the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate". In our opinion, the company's overall financial risk profile benefits from a strong operating cash-flow generation ability, adequate liquidity, and very strong market access. These factors offset the company's relatively tight expected credit metrics for its financial risk profile, and the expected negative free-operating cash-flow (FOCF) until 2015. The company's adjusted total debt (reported debt plus debt-like off-balance-sheet obligations such as unfunded pension liabilities, asset retirement obligations, and net present value of operating leases for about R$100 billion) was around R$305 billion ($152 billion) as of June 2012, based on financial statements prepared under international financial reporting standards. Petrobras' second-quarter 2012 results were relatively weaker than we expected, primarily due to the local currency devaluation, lower production arising from planned and unplanned stoppages, and the domestic fuel prices (particularly for diesel and gasoline) that are lower than international ones. As a result, the company's main adjusted credit metrics have deteriorated, with total adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt reaching 4.1x and 21.3%, respectively, for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, from 3.4x and 29%, respectively, in fiscal 2011. Over the next couple of years, we expect these ratios to likely be in the 3x-4x and 20%-25% ranges. The main assumptions under our base case include our price deck for oil (see "Standard & Poor's Raises Its U. S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil Price Assumptions Are Unchanged," published July 24, 2012, on RatingsDirect) and our expectation that domestic prices would not be reduced if international long-term reference Brent price reaches $80 per barrel, as our price deck assumes. Because of the company's sizable capital expenditures plan (US$236 billion for 2012-2016) we expect Petrobras to have negative free cash flow until 2015, meaning it will have to raise additional debt of US$8 billion to US$15 billion annually depending on actual cash flow generation and final capital expenditures. We do not see that as a major challenge or constraining ratings factor given the company's positive business prospects in its E&P division, proven market access, and very good financial flexibility enhanced by its government ownership. Liquidity Despite the projected negative FOCF under our base case, we assess Petrobras' liquidity as "adequate". The most relevant aspects of our assessment of the company's liquidity profile are: -- Our expectation that sources of liquidity, including FFO and cash balances, and already signed financing, not yet disbursed, with BNDES and others, will exceed uses by at least 1.2x during the next 18 months; -- Our belief that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses even if EBITDA were to decline 15%; -- The company's lack of financial covenants; -- Even though Petrobras' investments are strategic to the company and Brazilian government, we believe that the company has a temporary ability to moderate its capital expenditures (15% to 20%) if severe industry or financial markets downturns occur; -- Our expectation that company to maintain a dividend payout ratio of about 25%; and -- Manageable short-term (less than one year) principal debt maturities of about R$7.4 billion in 2012 as of June 2012 and R$4.0 billion in 2013. As of June 30, 2012, Petrobras had a strong cash position of about R$46 billion, and a reported short-term financial debt of R$17 billion (including accrued interests). In our opinion, the company has a robust ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with a limited need for refinancing. This is mainly due to the financial cushion that the strong projected capital expenditures would provide. Petrobras also enjoys a sound relationship with top-tier banks, as well as with BNDES. The company has a very good standing in the international credit markets. Outlook The stable outlook mainly reflects our expectation that Petrobras will continue to have a strong link with the Brazilian government and play a very important role in the country's energy sector and economy. It also incorporates our expectations that the company will sustain its satisfactory business profile with a strong position in the Brazilian hydrocarbon industry and that it will increase and diversify its reserve base and production. A downgrade is now unlikely based on our GRE methodology. Taking into account the very high likelihood that the main shareholder, the Brazilian government, would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Petrobras if necessary and, at the current sovereign rating on Brazil, the SACP would have to fall below 'bb-' to have an impact on the final rating. Any positive rating action would most likely be linked to similar actions on the sovereign. Related Criteria And Research -- Revised Methodology For Oil And Natural Gas Price Assumptions, Nov. 16, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Stand-Alone Credit Profiles: One Component Of A Rating, Oct. 1, 2010 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Industry, Nov. 10, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- Petrobras International Finance Co. Senior Unsecured BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 13/08/2012 WNA33 WE S&P AFFIRMS PETROBRAS 'BBB' RTGS; 16:07:04 7 SCRIPT OUTLOOK STABLE 