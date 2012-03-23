(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 23 - Fitch Ratings published its U.S. Technology Board of Directors Analysis' report today. This report assesses the average credit quality of the affiliations of U.S. technology companies' boards of directors. Fitch compares each company's average affiliate rating with its Fitch Issuer Default Rating and analyzes noticeable discrepancies. The report, 'U.S. Technology Board of Directors Analysis ' is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011); ec. 16, 2010). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Technology Board of Directors Analysis Corporate Rating Methodology Evaluating Corporate Governance (New York Ratings Team)