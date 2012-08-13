OVERVIEW -- We raised our ranking on Vericrest Financial Inc. (Vericrest) as a special loan servicer to ABOVE AVERAGE and affirmed our ranking as a subprime residential mortgage loan servicer at ABOVE AVERAGE. -- The raised ranking reflects Vericrest's efforts in applying the same standards to special loan servicing as the company applies to subprime servicing. -- Vericrest has several innovative solutions for loss mitigation including a program to maintain contact with borrowers with newly modified loans to help them understand the terms of the modification and assist borrowers in improving credit profiles and to minimize recidivism rates. -- Vericrest hired several new senior managers in 2011 and 2012, including a new CEO and created new positions including the General Counsel position to strengthen compliance and quality control functions within the organization. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ranking on Vericrest Financial Inc. (Vericrest) to ABOVE AVERAGE as a special loan servicer. We also affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE ranking on Vericrest as a subprime residential mortgage loan servicer. The outlook for all of the rankings is stable. MAJOR RANKING FACTORS Strengths: -- Focus on customer service and proactive default management through both traditional methods and innovative programs in an effort to provide maximum return for investors and address the needs of borrowers; -- Vericrest's program, "Vericrest Cares," contacts borrowers with newly modified loans to help them understand the terms of the modification and assist borrowers in improving credit profiles to minimize recidivism rates; and -- Vericrest has applied the same practices it uses for subprime loans to process loans that may require special loan servicing, including the loans purchased by the company's parent. Weaknesses: -- Turnover rate for collection staff is high at 30%; and -- Nonreimbursable tax penalties are high at 20 cents per loan. KEY CHANGES SINCE LAST REVIEW -- Vericrest hired many senior managers in 2011 and 2012, including a new CEO and created new positions including the General Counsel position to strengthen compliance and quality control functions within the organization. -- Vericrest created an early intervention unit that offers loss mitigation solutions early in the default process. -- Vericrest implemented a preforeclosure referral unit to ensure that the company receives all documents and that all collection and loss mitigation efforts have been made prior to foreclosure. We also affirmed our subrankings for management and organization and loan/asset administration at ABOVE AVERAGE and raised our subranking for special loan servicing loan administration to ABOVE AVERAGE. The financial position is Sufficient. Vericrest handles all defaulted loans on the same platform. Vericrest services approximately 43,000 loans with a $6 billion unpaid principal balance (UPB) as of June 30, 2012. The company services approximately 15,000 of those loans ($2.5 billion UPB) for its parent, Lone Star Funds. Since Vericrest services all loans on the same platform and handles all processes with the same oversight, we are raising the special servicing ranking to ABOVE AVERAGE and the special servicer loan administration subranking to ABOVE AVERAGE. Vericrest currently provides single points of contact (SPOCs) for loan modifications, short sales, deed-in-liens, credit enhancement, loan migrations, and high balance loans over $500,000, as well as for loans in New York and Utah. Vericrest plans to implement SPOC in the fourth quarter of this year. Vericrest is unique in that it has a program, "Vericrest Cares," to contact borrowers with newly modified loans to help them understand the terms of the modification and assist borrowers in improving credit profiles to minimize recidivism rates. In our opinion, Vericrest effectively seeks to provide a balance between optimizing investors' interests and keeping borrowers in their homes. Data we collected from the company through Standard & Poor's proprietary SEAM questionnaire reflects that Vericrest's reported servicing metrics are comparable with those of its industry peers. OUTLOOK We believe that Vericrest's management team is committed to growing the portfolio and capitalizing on what we consider to be the company's experienced management and staff, efficient servicing systems, and effective internal controls. We expect the company to grow the portfolio primarily through loans that the parent, Lone Star Funds, acquires. 