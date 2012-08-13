OVERVIEW
-- American Express Credit Account Master Trust's issuance is an ABS
securitization backed by a pool of receivables generated by American Express
credit card accounts and Pay Over Time revolving credit accounts that are
owned by American Express Centurion Bank or American Express Bank FSB.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A and B notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, timely interest and principal payments, and payment structure, among
other factors.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 13, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its preliminary ratings to American Express Credit Account
Master Trust's $804.546 million floating-rate asset-backed certificates series
2012-3 (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a pool
of receivables generated by American Express credit card accounts and Pay Over
Time revolving credit accounts that are owned by American Express Centurion
Bank or American Express Bank FSB.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Aug. 13, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of certificates is
sufficient to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply for each rating
category to our 4.5%-6.5% base-case loss rate assumption, 24.0%-26.0%
base-case payment rate assumption, and 17.0%-19.0% base-case yield assumption.
In addition, we use stressed purchase rate, excess spread, and certificate
interest rate assumptions to determine if sufficient credit support is
available for each assigned preliminary rating category. All of the stress
assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria and assumptions
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
American Express Credit Account Master Trust - Series 2012-3
Class Rating Amount
A AAA 750.000
B AA+ 54.546
Collateral interest NR 104.547
NR--Not rated.