Aug 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the following Orange County, Florida (the county) bonds: --$101.4 million sales tax revenue refunding bonds, series 2012C. The bonds are expected to sell on September 3rd via competition. Bond proceeds will refund certain outstanding sales tax revenue bonds. In addition, Fitch affirms the following ratings: --$404.2 million outstanding sales tax revenue bonds at 'AA+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable SECURITY The sales tax revenue bonds are secured by a pledge and lien upon that portion of the Local Government Half Cent Sales Tax (sales tax) distributed to Orange County and investment earnings. KEY RATING DRIVERS ROBUST GROWTH IN HALF-CENT SALES TAXES: Between fiscals 2009 and 2011, sales tax revenues increased by over 10% and are up over 5% for the first six months of fiscal 2012. HEALTHY COVERAGE FOR SALES TAX BONDS: Debt service coverage is expected to remain ample for the sales tax bonds at almost 5 times (x) maximum annual debt service (MADS). Coverage remains strong even after taking into account new legislation which deducts the county's share of Medicaid reimbursements owed to the state from the county's allocation of sales tax revenues. HIGH AND CONSISTENT RESERVES: The county maintains ample general fund and other tax-supported reserves, even after planned draw-downs for various operating and capital needs. A low and stable tax rate provides the county with significant revenue raising capabilities. DIVERSE EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES: The growing health and education sector, underpinned by high-wage medical research and biotechnology, has broadened an economy that was traditionally based in tourism. The above-average growth rate of wages will help lift county income indicators, which are currently at or below national levels. POSITIVE DEBT PROFILE: The county has shifted a portion of its already low debt burden from its residents, as tourism-related revenues service a substantial portion of the debt. Management previously has demonstrated its willingness to defer capital financing in response to periods of economic softening. CREDIT PROFILE SOLID SALES TAX GROWTH Sales tax collections increased by over 10% over fiscals 2010 and 2011 after a substantial drop during the prior three years. This accelerated pace of growth has continued into fiscal 2012 as sales tax collections are up by 5.3% for the first half of fiscal 2012 over the same period in fiscal 2011. The positive trend reflects local economic expansion, especially in the tourism sector which has benefitted from new attractions at area theme parks. If the expansion continues through the rest of the fiscal year, fiscal 2012 sales tax collections will be at the highest level ever reported. DEBT SERVICE COVERAGE REMAINS AMPLE Sales tax revenues provide ample MADS coverage, at 4.8x in fiscal 2011 and 4.4x in fiscal 2010, respectively. Annualized fiscal 2012 sales taxes would provide a similarly strong 5.0x MADS coverage. Fitch believes debt service coverage levels will remain robust due to the lack of additional borrowing plans and the use of excess sales taxes by the county to fund operations. Recently enacted state legislation requires the Florida Department of Revenue to deduct the county's annual Medicaid reimbursement obligations from the county's allocation of sales tax revenues, beginning in fiscal 2013. Previously, the state billed the counties for their pro rata share of Medicaid costs. Medicaid billings to the county in fiscal 2011 totaled $22.5 million (representing 18% of total sales tax revenues), according to the state healthcare agency. Net of this deduction, MADS sales tax coverage, including this issue, remains healthy at nearly 4.0x using fiscal 2011 receipts. Legal provisions are sound. The additional bonds test requires a satisfactory 1.35x MADS coverage to issue additional debt. A springing debt service reserve account (DSRA) is included but triggered only if pledged revenues in any year fail to meet 3.0x MADS. Funding up to the reserve requirement would occur over three years. DIVERSIFYING EMPLOYMENT BASE WITH SIGNIFICANT TOURISM COMPONENT The county's economy anchors the central portion of the state, as professional and business services, education, health care, and biotechnology augment the historically strong tourism sector. The two leading health care systems together employ 30,400 workers. The Medical City at Lake Nona embodies the recent growth in the biomedical field and will benefit from two additional hospitals slated to open by 2013. Tourism remains a considerable economic force. Walt Disney World is the county's largest taxpayer at 7.5% of taxable assessed value and the largest employer (62,000 employees). Nine of the top 10 taxpayers, representing 13.9% of AV, are in the hospitality industry. Universal Studios (Universal City Development Partners, Ltd.; IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook) and SeaWorld Orlando are among the largest employers at 16,000 and 7,000 employees, respectively. Tourism recovered in 2011, buoyed by the opening of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios resort. While Disney and Universal are firm anchors to the historically volatile tourism sector, Fitch believes the increasing diversification of the area economy enhances stability and the prospects of future economic growth. County wealth levels approximate or are slightly below state and national averages, reflecting the substantial employment in the tourism industry. Income indicators though have grown at an above average annual pace since at least 2005, reflecting the emerging high-wage biotechnology and medical research sectors. Unemployment continues to recover, with the 8.2% May 2012 rate well below the 10% of the prior year and lower than the state rate of 8.5%. Employment increased by 2.5% during that period. PROSPECTS FOR CONTINUED ECONOMIC EXPANSION The county stands to benefit from several large-scale projects in various stages of development. Large expansion projects at both Disney and Universal, a new performing arts center under construction and a renovation of the county convention center will expand or enhance available entertainment venues. The planned private construction of a $200 million central commuter rail station, including retail, residential, and commercial components will leverage the future Sunrail system. Lastly, a 68-acre digital arts community, the Creative Village Development, will replace the current Amway Arena and increase the county's position within the simulation industry. Fitch views the county's long-term prospects for tax base growth as sound. The 24% tax base decline between fiscals 2009 and 2012, although substantial, was not as severe as that which occurred in other parts of the state. The 2.4% tax base decrease in fiscal 2012 suggests a return to stability. Fiscal 2013 taxable value represents a slight but notable increase over prior year valuations. The county has revenue raising flexibility, with a 4.43 millage rate well-below the 10 mill cap. AMPLE RESERVE LEVELS Reserves are consistent and healthy, a hallmark of the county's sound financial management. The county previously had built up reserves for planned one-time uses, and with planned draw-downs over the past few years (including fiscal 2012) the unrestricted general fund balance has hovered above 15% of spending, which is within the county's minimum target range. Projected fiscal 2012 results indicate a $15.9 million net deficit, equal to 2.4% of spending. The county had originally budgeted a $44 million drawdown for fiscal 2012, but budgetary amendments and higher than expected sales tax revenues reduced the deficit. The projected ending unrestricted general fund balance of $105 million would equal a sizable 15% - 16% of spending. Also, Fitch has previously noted that the county has substantial additional unrestricted balances in other funds that can be used for operations if needed. The county's proposed fiscal 2013 budget calls for a further decline in unrestricted general fund reserves due to higher expenditures stemming from a 3% wage increase, the first in four years. The budgeted deficit is typical of county budgets. Traditionally, the county budgets the use of a significant amount of reserves, with the expectation that they will be offset by the 5% statutory deduction (they are required to budget certain revenues at 95% of expected collections), carry-overs from the prior year, and conservative budgeting. WELL-MANAGED LONG-TERM OBLIGATIONS Overall debt levels are low at 1.3% of market value and $1,287 per capita. Nearly two-thirds of the county's direct debt is secured by tourism-related taxes, partially alleviating the burden on county residents. The county does not have any variable rate debt exposure. The below-average amortization rate of 44% of principal retired within 10 years is the only outlier in an otherwise positive debt profile. The county's total fiscal 2013 - 2017 capital improvement plan totals $1.4 billion, with the largest components including public works ($424 million) and utilities ($695 million). The county has prudently deferred capital projects in response to past economic declines. One of the larger tax-supported projects is the renovation of the county convention center, which is estimated at $187 million. There are no near-term plans for tax-supported debt issuance, although the county plans to issue tourist development tax (TDT) bonds if TDT revenues are insufficient to fund the convention center project on a pay-as-you-go basis. The county's pension and OPEB obligations do not pressure the credit. County employees participate in the state administered Florida Retirement System. The county's fiscal 2011 contribution equaled 10% of general fund spending, although actual costs are allocated across funds. The county's OPEB contribution has exceeded the annual required contribution (ARC) for at least three fiscal years, resulting in net OPEB assets. Accordingly, the county reduced its fiscal 2011 contribution to $1.8 million (below the $8.5 million ARC), and has budgeted around $6 million for the fiscal 2012 payment. Fitch views overfunding of this long-term obligation as a credit positive that allows the county to reduce payments at times and still maintain a positive OPEB funding position. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 