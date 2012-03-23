(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto Costarricense de
Electricidad y Subsidiarias' (Grupo ICE) ratings as follows:
--Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating (Costa Rica) at 'AAA(cri)';
--National Scale Long-Term Rating (El Salvador) at 'AAA(slv)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable
In addition, Fitch has affirmed the following debt obligations of ICE:
--USD250 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 at 'BB+';
--Long-Term Bonds issued in Costa Rica at 'AAA(cri)';
--Commercial Paper Program in Costa Rica at 'F1+(cri)';
--Long-Term Bonds issued in El Salvador at 'AAA(slv)'.
Group ICE's ratings are supported by the company's linkage to the sovereign of
Costa Rica (Foreign and Local Currency IDR 'BB+' by Fitch) which has an
ownership stake in the company. The linkage between Grupo ICE and the government
also reflects the company's political risk resulting from its tariff approval
process and government mandated strategy, which tempers the ratings and aligns
it with the sovereign. The ratings also reflect the government's implicit and
explicit support as well as the company's diversified portfolio of assets and
adequate financial profile. Also factored into Grupo ICE's ratings is the
company's aggressive capital expenditure program aimed at maintaining a strong
market share position in the telecommunication business and an adequate
installed electric generation capacity.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO ASSETS:
Grupo ICE's ratings are supported by the company's diversified portfolio of
assets and its strong business position in Costa Rica's electricity and
telecommunication industries. The ratings reflect the company's low business
risk resulting from its business diversification and characteristics as a
utility service provider.
Grupo ICE has a legal monopoly in the electricity sector in Costa Rica. The
issuer is the largest power generator and electric distribution utility company
in the country. As of year-end 2011, Grupo ICE had an installed electric
generation capacity of 2,050 megawatts (MW) (national capacity of 2,650MW) and
is the exclusive owner of the national transmission grid. The national electric
industry includes private generation, municipal distribution and electric
cooperatives that can generate energy in coordination with Grupo ICE by selling
its energy to Grupo ICE. The company is expected to remain a leader in the
telecommunications industry in the country, notwithstanding recent changes that
opened the industry to competition.
ADEQUATE FINANCIAL PROFILE:
Grupo ICE's ratings reflect the company's adequate financial profile
characterized by moderate leverage and strong interest coverage, yet with some
exposure to foreign exchange risk, which should deteriorate over the medium term
as the company pursues its capital expenditures plan. As of the last 12 months
(LTM) ended Sept. 30, 2011, the company's EBITDA increased to approximately
USD700 million from USD638 million in 2010. This was mainly due to increases in
telecom revenues and lower operating costs. As of September 2011, Grupo ICE
reported total debt of USD2.6 billion, of which USD546 million was short term
and near 80% was denominated in USD. This translated into a moderate financial
leverage, as measured by total adjusted debt-to-EBITDAR (annualized) of
approximately 4.4 times(x). The company's interest coverage as measured by
EBITDAR-to-interest and rent expenses was healthy at 3.7x (7.6 x
EBITDA/Interest).
AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES PLAN:
Grupo ICE's capital investment plan over the next several years is considered
aggressive and could weaken the company's financial profile, absent increasing
cash flow generation and adequate tariff adjustments. The company plans to
invest approximately USD5 billion over the next five years in order to supply
electricity to meet demand and maintain its leadership position in the
telecommunication businesses in Costa Rica. Going forward, Grupo ICE's credit
metrics could deteriorate significantly. Leverage could increase to over 5.0x if
the company finances its capital investment plan heavily with debt. Grupo ICE
expects to finance its investments with a combination of internal cash flow,
debt, Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) transactions, project finance vehicles
and operating leases.
HIGH EXPOSURE TO REGULATORY AND POLITICAL INTERFERENCE:
Grupo ICE is highly exposed to regulatory interference risk given the lack of
clear and transparent electricity tariff schemes. Every year the company submits
to the regulator for approval an electricity tariff for end users. Historically,
the regulator has approved these tariffs at levels that do not fully recognize
the company's moderate exposure to fuel prices borne by its thermoelectric
generation business. This increases Grupo ICE's exposure to hydrology risk given
that during periods of low hydrology and higher thermoelectric generation
(8%-10% of annual generation in average), profitability margins could be
pressured.
The recent Telecom regulatory framework considers changes in tariffs and
competition rules. Fitch expects that new regulations could enhance regulatory
transparency. Nevertheless, telecommunications tariffs have been unchanged since
2006.
Despite the regulatory risk, Grupo ICE has managed to maintain stable cash flow
generation. Also, the company is exposed to political interference given that
the government appoints and removes ICE's directors and executives, sets and
approves the company's tariffs, and regulates its budget.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 12, 2011);
--'Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies (July 28,
2011).
