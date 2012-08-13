Overview -- Standard & Poor's has revised its methodology for linking short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. -- Based on the application of the revised criteria, we are raising our short-term rating on Jamaica to 'B' from 'C'. -- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings on Jamaica. -- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view of the likelihood of a downgrade if the government fails to increase its primary surplus, stabilize both the external and fiscal accounts, and meet other requirements of official creditors. Rating Action On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term sovereign credit ratings on Jamaica to 'B' from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings. The outlook remains negative. In addition, our 'B' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment remains unchanged. Rationale The change in the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' results from the revision of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term ratings for sovereigns. According to our revised criteria, the short-term rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to corporate entities with "strong or adequate" liquidity. (See table 1 in "Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012.) As a result, the change in the short-term ratings on Jamaica does not reflect a change in Jamaica's short-term credit prospects. Jamaica's narrow economic structure, large informal sector, and persistent fiscal and external deficits, which have led to heavy debt-service burdens, constrain our ratings on the country. General government debt could exceed 130% of GDP in fiscal 2012/2013, and the public-sector deficit could exceed the government's target of 4.5% of GDP. Jamaica's interest burden will likely also remain high at about 40% of general government revenue for the foreseeable future. We expect Jamaica's international reserves to cover just over three months of current account payments as of the end of 2012. We expect GDP growth will remain low this year, likely about 1%. In addition, the lack of a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sustained uncertainty about economic policies, detracting from Jamaica's creditworthiness. Jamaica's stable democratic government and its success in financing a large share of its borrowing needs in the domestic capital markets support the ratings. We expect the government to continue to rely on the domestic capital market, multilateral funding, and strategic international issuances to finance its fiscal and external gap in the short term. Our local and foreign currency ratings on Jamaica are the same because the country's less-developed domestic bond markets and fairly high inflation constrain its monetary policy options. Our T&C assessment is one notch higher than the foreign currency rating. This reflects our opinion that the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange for Jamaica-based nonsovereign issuers is slightly lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. This opinion balances the global orientation of the Jamaican economy against the potential for tighter exchange restrictions in a severe downside scenario. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a downgrade if the government fails to increase its primary surplus and meet other requirements that are necessary to once again receive funding from the IMF and other multilateral lending institutions. Our view is that the government's room for fiscal maneuvering is narrowing. If the government fails to stabilize both the external and fiscal accounts, we would likely lower the rating. Conversely, if the government is able to improve its fiscal stance through a credible medium-term economic plan that will bring its IMF agreement on track while reducing external pressures, the sovereign's creditworthiness could improve. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And Sovereign Issuers, May 15, 2012 -- Jamaica, Feb. 22, 2012 -- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded To From Jamaica Sovereign Credit Rating B-/Negative/B B-/Negative/C Ratings Affirmed Jamaica Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.