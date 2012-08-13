Overview
-- Standard & Poor's has revised its methodology for linking short-term
and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.
-- Based on the application of the revised criteria, we are raising our
short-term rating on Jamaica to 'B' from 'C'.
-- We are affirming our 'B-' long-term foreign and local currency issuer
ratings on Jamaica.
-- The outlook remains negative, reflecting our view of the likelihood of
a downgrade if the government fails to increase its primary surplus, stabilize
both the external and fiscal accounts, and meet other requirements of official
creditors.
Rating Action
On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its short-term
sovereign credit ratings on Jamaica to 'B' from 'C'. We also affirmed our 'B-'
long-term foreign and local currency issuer ratings. The outlook remains
negative. In addition, our 'B' transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment
remains unchanged.
Rationale
The change in the short-term rating to 'B' from 'C' results from the revision
of Standard & Poor's criteria on the linkage between long-term and short-term
ratings for sovereigns. According to our revised criteria, the short-term
rating on a sovereign is derived uniquely from the long-term rating on the
sovereign by applying a linkage that is consistent with that applied to
corporate entities with "strong or adequate" liquidity. (See table 1 in
"Methodology: Short-Term/Long-Term Ratings Linkage Criteria For Corporate And
Sovereign Issuers," published May 15, 2012.) As a result, the change in the
short-term ratings on Jamaica does not reflect a change in Jamaica's
short-term credit prospects.
Jamaica's narrow economic structure, large informal sector, and persistent
fiscal and external deficits, which have led to heavy debt-service burdens,
constrain our ratings on the country. General government debt could exceed
130% of GDP in fiscal 2012/2013, and the public-sector deficit could exceed
the government's target of 4.5% of GDP. Jamaica's interest burden will likely
also remain high at about 40% of general government revenue for the
foreseeable future. We expect Jamaica's international reserves to cover just
over three months of current account payments as of the end of 2012. We expect
GDP growth will remain low this year, likely about 1%. In addition, the lack
of a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sustained
uncertainty about economic policies, detracting from Jamaica's
creditworthiness.
Jamaica's stable democratic government and its success in financing a large
share of its borrowing needs in the domestic capital markets support the
ratings. We expect the government to continue to rely on the domestic capital
market, multilateral funding, and strategic international issuances to finance
its fiscal and external gap in the short term.
Our local and foreign currency ratings on Jamaica are the same because the
country's less-developed domestic bond markets and fairly high inflation
constrain its monetary policy options. Our T&C assessment is one notch higher
than the foreign currency rating. This reflects our opinion that the
likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange for
Jamaica-based nonsovereign issuers is slightly lower than the likelihood of
the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. This opinion
balances the global orientation of the Jamaican economy against the potential
for tighter exchange restrictions in a severe downside scenario.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view of the likelihood of a downgrade if the
government fails to increase its primary surplus and meet other requirements
that are necessary to once again receive funding from the IMF and other
multilateral lending institutions. Our view is that the government's room for
fiscal maneuvering is narrowing. If the government fails to stabilize both the
external and fiscal accounts, we would likely lower the rating. Conversely, if
the government is able to improve its fiscal stance through a credible
medium-term economic plan that will bring its IMF agreement on track while
reducing external pressures, the sovereign's creditworthiness could improve.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Upgraded
To From
Jamaica
Sovereign Credit Rating B-/Negative/B B-/Negative/C
Ratings Affirmed
Jamaica
Transfer & Convertibility Assessment B
