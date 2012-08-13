Aug 13 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 4 basis points (bps) to 206 bps, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 1 bp to 648 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 4 bps to 136 bps, the 'A' spread widened by 3 bps to 175 bps, and the 'BBB' spread widened by 3 bps to 253 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 3 bps to 442 bps, the 'B' spread widened by 3 bps to 684 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 6 bps to 1,068 bps. By industry, financial institutions expanded by 3 bps to 290 bps. Banks expanded by 2 bps to 307 bps. Industrials expanded by 4 bps to 294 bps. Utilities expanded by 4 bps to 214 bps. Telecommunications expanded by 5 bps to 315 bps. The investment- and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is below its one-year moving average of 214 bps, and is below its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 691 bps and below its five-year moving average of 747 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)