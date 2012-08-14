Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Uzbekistan-based Asaka Bank, Uzpromstroybank (UPSB) and Microcreditbank's (MCB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B-' and Long-term local currency IDRs at 'B'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The local currency IDRs reflect the potential support that all three banks may receive from the state should it be required. The Uzbekistan government has been regularly injecting fresh equity into the banks and it is likely to continue providing support in future, in view of its direct and indirect control of majority stakes in the banks, significant volumes of state-directed and policy lending, and the high proportion of funding provided by state agencies or state-controlled companies. However, based on recent experience with another state-owned bank (Agrobank, 'B-'/Rating Watch Negative), Fitch understands that direct capital injections may in some cases be delayed or substituted by regulatory forbearance, and these risks are captured by the rating category. The sovereign's ability to provide assistance remains solid at present, considering its strong external and fiscal positions and the relatively small size of the banking sector, whose liabilities were equal to an estimated 30% of GDP at end-2011 and consisted mainly of deposits of domestic customers and placements by government bodies. According to the IMF, Uzbekistan's sovereign foreign currency reserves reached USD19.8bn at end-2011, which exceeds external banking liabilities by an estimated 10x. However, the sovereign credit profile remains undermined by the economy's structural weaknesses, including the difficult business environment and poor diversification. At the same time, the agency considers that support in foreign currency may be provided in a less timely manner in light of existing convertibility regulations, which constrains the Support Rating Floors (SRF) of all banks at 'B-' and their Support Ratings at '5'. RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS An upward/downward revision of the banks' local-currency IDRs would be possible in case of a strengthening/weakening of the sovereign's credit profile. An upgrade of the SRFs, Support Ratings and foreign-currency IDRs would require liberalisation in foreign currency regulations. RATING ACTION RATIONALE AND DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATINGS Asaka and UPSB's 'b-' Viability Ratings (VRs) reflect their weak profitability as a result of the mostly directed nature of their operations, significant concentrations of credit risks, narrow funding bases, and limited capital flexibility due to tight capital ratios (in the case of UPSB) and the potential pressure from impaired loans and non-core assets (Asaka). In addition, the ratings factor in the banks' weak corporate governance and potential deficiencies in internal controls, which give rise to significant operational risks. Liquidity is supported by established local interbank relationships in a largely state-dominated domestic banking sector. However, access to foreign-currency liquidity may be more constrained, creating vulnerabilities in the banks' credit profiles, particularly in regard of their substantial trade finance liabilities. In the absence of external shocks, the banks' reported asset quality remains reasonable; however, this is largely dependent on undisrupted sovereign assistance to the economy. Fitch has not assigned a VR to MCB due to its limited commercial operations, and high reliance on government funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABIILITY RATINGS Downward pressure on the VRs could arise from a deterioration in the banks' asset quality, particularly as a result of market stress, realisation of operational risks or continuing build-up of non-core assets on their balance sheets, if this was not offset by equity injections. Potential for upgrades of the banks' VRs is currently limited. The rating actions are as follows: Asaka Bank and UPSB: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with a Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B' VR: affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating: affirmed '5' SRF: affirmed at 'B-' Microcreditbank Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-' with a Stable Outlook Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' with a Stable Outlook Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed '5' SRF: affirmed at 'B-'