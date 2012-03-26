(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 26 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite remained unchanged at 197 basis points (bps) and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 3 bps to 608 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads remained unchanged at 128 bps, 170 bps, and 243 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread widened by 4 bps to 435 bps, the 'B' spread expanded by 6 bps to 658 bps, and the 'CCC' spread expanded by 4 bps to 1,018 bps. By industry, financial institutions widened by 3 bps to 300 bps. Banks and telecommunications expanded by 1 bp each to 307 bps and 314 bps, respectively. Industrials and utilities remained flat at 288 bps and 202 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 196 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 635 bps and below its five-year moving average of 719 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)