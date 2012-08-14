Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings upgrades Renton, Washington (the city) bonds as
follows:
--Approximately $33 million water and sewer system revenue bonds, series 2008A,
2008B, 2007, 2004, 2002 to 'AA+' from 'AA';
--Approximately $1.9 million water and sewer system refunding revenue bonds,
series 2003, and 1998, to 'AA+' from 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by a first lien on net revenues of the water, sewer and
storm system (the system) after payment of operation and maintenance expenses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG FINANCIAL METRICS: The upgrade reflects the system's strong cash flow as
a result of recent large rate increases in 2011 and 2012, high debt service
coverage (DSC) levels of over 3.0 times (x), adequate liquidity of about 180
days and very low debt burden.
IMPROVED CASH FLOW: Strengthening of the city's financial policies in 2010 have
resulted in an increase in revenues and debt service coverage in fiscal 2011
that is expected to continue, providing additional credit strength for
bondholders.
LOW DEBT BURDEN: Debt levels of under $400 per capita are low and fall well
under 'AA+' median levels and amortization is rapid. Capital needs are
manageable, and there are no additional debt issuances planned in the next five
years.
AMPLE CAPACITY: Groundwater sources and a long-term contract with the City of
Seattle provide an anticipated ample water supply for the next fifty years.
Wastewater collections are performed by the city's system and the flow is
delivered to King County for treatment. Both systems have limited operational
risk.
WHOLESALE COST PRESSURES: The city is susceptible to operating cost pressures
from its wholesale wastewater provider as rates paid by system users directly to
the wholesale provider are forecasted to increase by 10% in 2013 and another 11%
two years later.
ESSENTIAL SERVICE TO STABLE AREA: The system provides essential water, sewer and
storm water services to a stable, prosperous population which is characterized
by low unemployment and average wealth levels. The city's economy has proven
resilient during the recession and has diversified in recent years to somewhat
offset its traditional dependence on aircraft manufacturing.
CREDIT PROFILE
UPGRADE DUE TO STRONG FINANCES & STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL POLICIES
The upgrade is supported by the system's strong operating results, low debt and
proactive management and above average economic performance. The city adopted
stronger financial policies in 2010 that resulted in large rate increases in
2011 and 2012 in order to generate revenues needed to reinvest capital into the
system for repair and maintenance. Under the new policies, debt financing will
only be used for system expansion or new supplies. The additional revenues
resulted in debt service coverage of 3.93x in fiscal 2011 and, liquidity
improved to over $14 million of unrestricted cash or the equivalent of 183 days
of operating cash. Management projections, which appear reasonable, point to
very robust DSC of over 4.0x for the next five years, aided by additional rate
increases implemented in fiscal 2012.
City Council sets rates of the three systems and unanimously voted to increase
water, sewer and surface water rates significantly in 2011 and 2012 in order to
support the newly adopted financial policies. Water rates increased by 18% in
2011 and 2012 with wastewater and surface water rates increased by 40% in 2011.
Rates are structured with a substantial fixed component which provide for stable
revenue to support operations. Fitch sees this structure as a positive credit
factor.
After two years of double digit rate increases, rates remain competitive to
surrounding communities but now register at 1.9% of median household income
(MHI) when taking into account rates paid to the wholesale wastewater provider.
The city maintains sufficient rate flexibility relative to Fitch's affordability
threshold benchmark and has demonstrated a willingness to raise rates to
maintain financial performance.
INCREASING WHOLESALE COSTS PRESSURES RATES
All wastewater flows are sent to King County which serves as the regional
wastewater treatment provider with the cost of treatment being passed directly
through to customers as a separate line item on user's monthly bills. Payments
to King County make up a significant portion (70%) of the sewer fund's operating
expenses and one-third of the entire system's operating expenses. Local water
and sewer charges are low as a percentage of household income at 1.3%, excluding
the pass through payment to King Co. Metro. When adjusted for King County's
additional $37.26 (for 2011) monthly sewer treatment charge, rate affordability
gets thinner at 1.9% of MHI, but still remains below Fitch's threshold of 2% of
MHI. While King County decreased rates by 3% in 2012, they anticipate increasing
rates by approximately 10% in 2013 and 2015.
AMPLE WATER SUPPLY
Renton (general obligation debt rated 'AA+' by Fitch) is a city of just over
90,000 people located about 12 miles southeast of downtown Seattle on the shore
of Lake Washington. The retail system provides water services to 17,300
customers, sewer services to 16,800 and storm drainage services to 22,000.
System water supplies are derived from groundwater wells in the Cedar Valley and
Maplewood aquifers and are ample to meet area demand. The city recently entered
into a long term contract with the city of Seattle to provide additional water
on peak demand days and for future growth needs. These supplies should be
sufficient to meet system demand for the next 50 years.
LOW DEBT BURDEN CONTINUES TO DECLINE
The city's new financial policies require the system to increase its reserves
and to use less debt for funding the ongoing capital maintenance. As these
policies continue to be fully implemented, they are strengthening the credit by
increasing margins and cash levels, while decreasing the utility's already
reasonable debt burden. Debt per customer is low at $1,012, compared to the 'AA'
median level of $1,615. The system's five-year capital improvement plan (CIP)
totals a manageable $76 million and focuses primarily on system maintenance.
There is no additional borrowing planned to fund the CIP. The system debt burden
is excepted to remain low as projected debt per customer in five years registers
at $855 per customer and $211 per capita, well under 'AA' ($1,944) and 'AAA'
($298) median levels.
STABLE & PROSPEROUS SERVICE AREA
The utility serves an economically robust service area that includes Boeing, one
of the world's largest airplane manufacturing plants, several major retailers
and a sizeable suburban residential population with above-average demographic
characteristics. Renton's traditional exposure to the economically cyclical
aerospace manufacturing industry remains with Boeing accounting for over 20% of
the city's jobs. But this concentration has gradually decreased over the years,
as Boeing cut local jobs and other employers, including major retailers and
government agencies, have increased employment.
The local economy also benefits from its participation in the Seattle
metropolitan area's large and dynamic economy. Renton's unemployment rate has
remained below the national average during the current economic downturn and was
6% in May 2012, below Washington's 8.4% rate and the nation's 7.9% rate. Local
demographic indicators are also healthy with median household income at 119% of
the national average and 108% of the state level.