(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Loma Negra's operating and financial performance remains relatively stable, despite the challenging Argentine economy. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on the company. -- The negative outlook on Loma Negra reflects the potential for a sovereign downgrade and rising country risk to undermine the company's stand-alone credit profile. Rating Action On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Argentina-based cement producer Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. The outlook is negative. Today's rating action is part of our regular review. Rationale The rating on Loma Negra continues to reflect our expectation that the company's main shareholder, InterCement Brasil S.A. (BB/Stable/--), would provide further support to the company, if necessary, because of Loma Negra's strategic importance as a key foreign subsidiary. InterCement Brasil unconditionally guarantees approximately 60% of Loma Negra's debt. As a result, our rating on Loma Negra is one notch above that of the Republic of Argentina (B/Negative/--) and its transfer and convertibility risk assessment because of our consideration of Loma Negra's strategic status to InterCement Brasil. Our ratings on Loma Negra are also one notch above the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we currently assess at 'b'. The SACP assessment reflects, in turn, the inherent risks of operating in Argentina, the volatile nature of the cement industry, limited product diversification, and a certain level of currency mismatch. Loma Negra's good market position as the largest cement producer in Argentina in terms of market share and installed capacity, and competitive cost structure, due to convenient access to raw materials and logistics integration, partially mitigate these factors. We continue to assess Loma Negra's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive". We expect the slowdown in Argentine construction activity that started in the first semester of 2012 to lead to a deceleration in Loma Negra's sales, vs. 2011's record highs. In addition, the company will probably report negative free operating cash flow as it continues to develop its investment plan of about $80 million in 2012, mostly to increase production and mitigate environmental concerns at existing plants. In this context, assuming a gradual devaluation of the Argentine Peso, a 5% decrease in volumes sold, and moderate pass-through of increasing operating costs into final prices, we believe the company could post funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in excess of 30% and total debt to EBITDA of about 2x in 2012 and 2013. For the 12 months ended June, 30 2012, the company's FFO to total debt, EBITDA interest coverage, and total debt to EBITDA reached 37%, 6.5x, and 2.0x, respectively, from 36%, 7.3x, and 1.7x in 2011. Even though these ratios are strong for the current ratings, country risk factors constrain credit quality. Liquidity We assess Loma Negra's liquidity as "less than adequate". We believe the company's ratio of sources over uses of funds will likely be below 1.2x in the next 12 months, offering scant protection against unexpected adverse developments. As of June 30, 2012, Loma Negra had cash holdings and short-term liquid investments of about $61 million, compared with short-term debt of $88 million. In 2012 and 2013, we believe that the company will likely generate FFO in the $100 million to $120 million range that it would use almost entirely to fund working capital and investment needs. Therefore, we expect the company to continue to refinance its principal maturities of about $24 million in the second half of 2012 and $100 million in 2013. We do not consider the refinancing of those maturities as a major challenge, given the company's relatively good access to capital markets, the enhanced financial flexibility derived from its owner (that unconditionally guarantees the majority of the debt), and certain flexibility in capital expenditures. In addition, the company has already declared dividends of approximately $61 million, although the time for such payment is still uncertain because it needs government approval. Loma Negra faces a potential cash payment related to fines imposed on several cement companies by antitrust authorities. In our base-case scenario, we are not incorporating any cash disbursements related to this contingency. In July 2005, the Argentinean antitrust authority, the National Competition Defense Commission, assessed fines against the cement companies in response to anticompetitive practices aimed at fixing prices and market share. Loma Negra has appealed its fine, which originally was about $45 million. In case of an unfavorable ruling, we consider that Loma Negra would be able to pay the fine with a combination of internal (reduced capital expenditures and dividends) and external (additional debt) sources, without hurting its credit quality. Our liquidity assessment also incorporates the company's sound relationship with banks, good financial flexibility, and likely shareholder support if needed. Additionally, as of June 30, 2012, Loma Negra was in compliance--and with adequate headroom--with existing financial covenants (net debt to EBITDA lower than 3x and EBITDA interest coverage ratio higher than 3.5x). Outlook The negative outlook on Loma Negra reflects the potential for a sovereign downgrade and rising country risk to undermine the company's stand-alone credit profile. We could lower the ratings if we believe that shareholder support for Loma Negra has changed, or if the company's financial policy becomes more aggressive (by, for example, a debt to EBITDA greater than 5x or FFO to debt below 12%). A favorable economy that boosts the company's financial flexibility, or actions that restore investor confidence on medium-term prospects for the economy, could lead us to revise the outlook to stable. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology and Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Loma Negra C.I.A.S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- Senior Unsecured BB (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)