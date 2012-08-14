Aug 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+'
issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) and '4' recovery rating
to Midland, Texas-based Concho Resources Inc.'s $400 million senior
unsecured notes due 2023. The '4' recovery rating indicates our expectation of
an average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of default.
At the same time we revised the recovery rating on the company's existing
senior notes to '4', from '3'. The issue rating on these notes remains 'BB+'.
The company will use the proceeds of the notes to repay a portion of the
outstanding borrowings under its credit facility.
The ratings on oil and gas exploration company Concho Resources Inc. reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's "fair"
business risk and "significant" financial risk. The ratings incorporate its
strong reserve replacement, solid production growth, and continued growth of
its reserve base, which totaled 386.5 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe)
on Dec. 31, 2011. In addition, given the current price for hydrocarbons, the
company's reserve base is well positioned. The ratings on Concho also reflect
the company's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oil and gas
industry and its geographically concentrated reserve base. (For the corporate
credit rating rationale, see our summary analysis on Concho Resources Inc.
published on July 25, 2012.)
RATINGS LIST
Concho Resources Inc.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
New Ratings
$400 mil sr nts due 2023 BB+
Recovery rating 4
Revised Recovery Rating
To From
Senior unsecured debt BB+ BB+
Recovery rating 4 3
