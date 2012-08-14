Overview
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' long-term corporate credit and senior
unsecured debt ratings on Inter Pipeline Fund.
-- We are also affirming our 'A' long-term corporate credit and senior
unsecured debt ratings on subsidiary Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc.
-- We expect that if IPF signs a long-term transportation services
agreement with the FCCL Partnership, the terms and conditions will improve the
partnership's overall business risk profile.
-- We expect some deterioration in credit metrics during the oil sands
expansion construction phase, but the expected strength of the underlying
contract and cash flow stability once construction is complete offsets this
concern.
Rating Action
On Aug. 14, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Calgary,
Alta.-based Inter Pipeline Fund (IPF). At the same time, Standard &
Poor's affirmed its 'A' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt
ratings on subsidiary Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc. The outlook on both is
stable.
Rationale
The ratings on IPF reflect Standard & Poor's view of a strong business risk
profile and significant financial risk profile. The partnership's contracted
revenues that provide stable cash flow and diversified energy infrastructure
assets underpin our assessment of the ratings. Counterbalancing these
strengths, in our opinion, are commodity price risk and volume exposure in the
natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction business, and volume risk in the
conventional oil pipelines segment. We expect large capital expenditure in the
oil sands transportation segment to stress IPF's financial risk profile during
construction.
IPF is a publicly traded limited partnership that consists of four principal
business segments: oil sands transportation, conventional oil pipelines, NGL
extraction, and bulk liquid storage. We forecast the first three segments to
provide about the same amount of deconsolidated EBITDA in 2012, with bulk
liquid storage accounting for the remainder of about 15%. IPF's adjusted debt
outstanding as of June 30, 2012, was about C$1.3 billion. We do not include
C$1.75 billion of debt at Inter Pipeline (Corridor) that is nonrecourse to the
fund and consider only cash distributions from it in our analysis.
Cash flow stability associated with oil sands transportation contracts is a
key credit strength. In our opinion, the oil sands transportation segment has
an excellent business risk profile. Existing contracts in the oil sands
transportation segment provide stable cash flows from long-term
cost-of-service contracts with high quality shippers. This segment has no
commodity price risk and has limited volume risk. We expect this segment to
continue to experience growth in cash flows as construction projects are
completed and contracts with similar terms and conditions are signed. The
partnership recently announced a C$2.1 billion integrated expansion plan,
underpinned by a contract with the FCCL Partnership for bitumen blend and
diluent transportation services, including the construction of new pipelines.
Management has indicated that it expects to announce further contracts, of up
to about 3 billion including the FCCL contract, in the next several years.
These contracts would substantially increase the segment's size and assuming
the terms and conditions of new contracts are on similar terms to existing
contracts more than 50% of earnings and cash flow would come from oil sands
transportation contracts, improving the partnership's business risk profile.
FCCL is a 50-50 partnership between Cenovus Energy Inc. (BBB+/Stable/--) and
ConocoPhillips (A/Stable/A-1).
In our opinion, a key credit strength is the diversity of IPF's business
segments. They continue to temper operational risk and volatility arising from
variability in commodity exposure, volume risk, or cyclical changes in demand
in any one segment. The business segments operate under different market
conditions and with varying contract lengths and risk characteristics.
A key weakness, as measured by short-term cash volatility, is prevalent in the
NGL extraction segment, where fractionation spreads and volumes are the
primary drivers of cash flow. Relatively stable cash flow generating cost-of
service arrangements form a small proportion of cash flows in this segment.
Fractionation spreads are under pressure and we expect the completion of a
competitor's facility to affect near-term volumes. The conventional oil
pipelines business has some volume risk, limited contracts, and minimal
commodity price risk. However, there is a high level of integration the
pipeline has with shippers, limiting bypass risk, which reduces volume risk
and mitigates the lack of material long-term contracts.
We expect credit metrics to deteriorate as a result of high levels of
partially debt-funded capital expenditure, putting some near-term pressure on
our ratings. Given the expected strength of new oil sands transportation
contracts and construction costs, adjusted funds from operations
(AFFO)-to-debt might deteriorate to the 16%-20% range in 2013 and 2014 before
improving significantly once construction is complete. We do not expect the
FCCL transportation contract to generate cash flow until the majority of
construction is complete in 2014. The partnership has C$225 million of
backstopping agreements in place, reducing near term construction risk. This
enables it to move ahead with construction ahead of signing a long-term
contract with FCCL, which the partnership expects to do by the end of 2012.
The ratings reflect our key assumptions:
-- Cash flows from the conventional oil segment will increase somewhat
based on higher tolls and relatively stable volumes. In addition, the bulk
liquid storage businesses will perform broadly in line with current levels.
-- EBITDA from the NGL extraction business will decline about 25% in 2013
as a result of lower volumes and weaker frac spreads.
-- The FCCL contract is a long-term, cost-of-service one that does not
expose IPF to volume risk or commodity price risk and has considerable
construction risk mitigation to IPF.
-- The partnership will maintain its distribution reinvestment program
and through it will issue about C$200 million of equity per year, and
additional equity required to maintain balance-sheet strength consistent with
the ratings.
-- If the FCCL transportation contract is not signed, the partnership
will be fully reimbursed for its expenditures in a timely manner.
Liquidity
IPF's liquidity is adequate, in our view. We expect that sources of liquidity
will be sufficient to cover uses by more than 1.2x in the next six months. Our
assessment of the partnership's liquidity profile incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect that even in the event of a 15% decline in EBITDA, IPF's
sources of funds would still exceed its uses.
-- Sources of liquidity include FFO of about C$200 million, available
committed credit facilities of C$723 million and C$35 million of cash on the
balance sheet as of June 30, 2012.
-- Uses of funds include expected capital spending of about C$500 million
(including planned spending on the FCCL project), C$91 million in debt
maturities and cash distributions of about C$40 million.
-- We assume that if the partnership signs the FCCL contract, it either
increases the size of its committed facility or it frequently terms out
drawings.
We believe that IPF has sound relationships with its banks and a generally
satisfactory standing in credit markets. We expect the partnership to maintain
headroom above its covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of ongoing stable cash flows from
the oil sands transportation segment, and to a lesser extent the conventional
oil segment. An upgrade is unlikely because we expect the large capital
program to place downward pressure on credit metrics, and do not believe the
improvements in the business risk profile will be sufficient to drive an
upgrade at construction's completion. However, with the planned growth in the
oil sands transportation segment improving the business risk profile, we could
lower the minimum AFFO-to-debt thresholds we attach to the ratings to 20% from
25% upon the signing of the FCCL contract depending on its final terms. We
base the lower threshold on the expectation that at least 50% of forecast
EBITDA is generated by the oil sands transportation segment when construction
is complete. We expect that upon the project's completion, IPF will have some
headroom above this lower threshold level.
We could lower our ratings if we forecast deconsolidated AFFO-to-debt to
deteriorate below 15% during construction or if we expect it to remain below
20% after construction is complete. While we don't expect it, we could also
downgrade the partnership if the terms and conditions of the FCCL partnership
differ materially from our assumptions, resulting in a limited improvement in
the business risk profile, coupled with the expectation of deteriorating
credit metrics during construction.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Inter Pipeline Fund
Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt BBB+
Inter Pipeline (Corridor) Inc.
Corporate credit rating A/Stable/--
Senior unsecured debt A
