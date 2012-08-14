Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BB' rating on approximately $57.4
million of outstanding charter school revenue bonds issued by the Delaware
County Industrial Development Authority, PA (DCIDA) on behalf of Chester
Community Charter School (CCCS, or the school).
At the same time, Fitch has removed the Rating Watch Negative that was assigned
to the rating in February 2012.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Fitch recently published an exposure draft of its charter school rating criteria
(Charter School Rating Criteria: Exposure Draft, dated July 19, 2012). The draft
includes a number of proposed amendments to existing criteria. If applied in the
proposed form, the exposure draft would trigger a substantial number of
downgrades to existing charter school ratings. After the exposure draft comment
period and upon the publication of the new criteria, Fitch expects to place on
Rating Watch Negative those schools it views at risk of downgrades, which could
include all charter school ratings. Fitch would then conduct full rating reviews
for those schools over the following six months, utilizing the new criteria.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by pledged revenues of the school, backed by a mortgage on
the property and facilities leased by the school and a debt service reserve
(DSR) cash-funded to legal maximum annual debt service (MADS) of $4.1 million
due in 2038. Payments to CSMI, LLC are subordinated to the payment of debt
service and the maintenance of a fully funded DSR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STABILIZED FUNDING ENVIRONMENT: The removal from Rating Watch Negative and
assignment of a Stable Rating Outlook reflect a recently improved funding
environment, which now provides a mechanism to ensure the receipt of critical
per pupil funding directly from the state if necessary.
FINANCIAL RESERVES CRITICALLY DEPLETED: The 'BB' rating reflects CCCS's
materially depleted balance sheet resources as a result of an extended funding
disruption in fiscal 2012.
FUNDING DISRUPTION TESTED FLEXIBILITY: The funding disruption that CCCS endured
during fiscal 2012 tested the school's financial flexibility. Financial
resources were drained and an operational imbalance developed as a result of
legal fees and interest accruals on line of credit draws, which were required to
manage cash flow needs during the academic year.
CORE STRENGTHS REMAIN: Despite the challenging operating environment in the
2011-2012 academic year, CCCS's student demand did not suffer. Consistent
demand going into the 2012-2013 academic year should help maintain the stability
of overall funding levels going forward. A history of balanced operations and
sum-sufficient coverage of legal MADS somewhat mitigates concern over the lack
of a financial cushion in the immediate term.
STANDARD CHARTER RENEWAL RISK: Like other charter schools, CCCS is subject to
periodic charter renewal risk; the school's next renewal is required in 2016.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
STRENGTHENED FINANCIAL CUSHION: A return to positive operations in fiscal 2013
as a result of consistent and timely funding and increased enrollment could
improve financial resource levels and yield upward rating momentum.
CREDIT PROFILE
CCCS was formed in 1998 to serve the city of Chester, PA and CUSD. CCCS has
experienced consistent, significant, demand-driven growth, leading the school to
expand its academic offering to grades K-8 on two campuses. CCCS has a very
strong relationship with CSMI, which exists specifically to manage CCCS's
operations. CSMI's management strategy has been fiscally conservative, resulting
in historically balanced operations and strong academic performance,
particularly compared to the local, authorizing school district (Chester Upland
School District, CUSD or the district).
Beginning in fiscal 2011, CUSD faced financial difficulties that led it to
withhold funds lawfully due to CCCS and other district charter schools. Payment
delays in fiscal 2011 led CCCS to appeal to the Pennsylvania Department of
Education (PDE) to receive its state funding directly, rather than relying on
disbursements from CUSD. In fiscal 2012, the funding situation worsened, with
CCCS only receiving a portion of the amounts due. Funding from CUSD and the PDE
was completely suspended in January 2012 as the district's financial condition
continued to decline, CCCS initiated legal action against CUSD and the PDE for
non-payment of per pupil funding.
At the time of Fitch's last review in February 2012, CCCS's ability to remain
open through the end of the academic year was in question. Negotiations between
CCCS, the PDE, CUSD and the other district charter schools ultimately resulted
in the receipt of approximately $6.1 million in funding received in various
installments from March to May of 2012, which, in conjunction with use of lines
of credit and deferral of CSMI's management fees, allowed the school to continue
meeting its obligations through the end of the academic year. An additional $5.5
million was paid by the PDE to CCCS on June 30, 2012.
Fitch notes that during fiscal 2011 and 2012, when inconsistent payments began
to pressure operations, CSMI chose to voluntarily defer its management fees to
provide additional financial flexibility. Meanwhile, the legal intercept of both
state (via CUSD) and federal (received directly by the trustee) revenues by the
trustee ensured that debt service payments would not be interrupted.
A settlement was reached on July 27, 2012 which finalized the funding amounts
due to CCCS because of CUSD's failure to disburse per pupil funds. The PDE
agreed to make two installment payments of $2.76 million each on Aug. 6, 2012
and Aug. 23, 2012 (totaling $5.5 million) to fulfill the remaining obligation.
In total, as of Aug. 23, 2012, CCCS will have received approximately $32.4
million for fiscal 2012, or 90% of the amount originally anticipated for the
year. No further payments toward fiscal 2012 are expected. CCCS plans to utilize
the $5.5 million to be received in August to pay legal costs currently estimated
at $1.3 million and pay down lines of credit and associated interest expenses
that were used to fund operating expenses during fiscal 2012.
The settlement further addressed a previously outstanding lawsuit regarding
CCCS's contention of historical underfunding by the state. The PDE agreed to pay
a total of $6.5 million in four bimonthly installments of $1.6 million each
beginning in October 2012 and concluding in April 2013. CCCS and the PDE agreed
that this amount would settle the claim through the end of fiscal 2012. CCCS
plans to utilize these funds to repay deferred management fees due to CSMI. CCCS
and the PDE further agreed to an 18-month period during which CCCS will not
initiate further legal action on this issue, while the two parties make an
effort to come to a mutually agreeable resolution.
Fitch views the progress on both of these critical issues, as well as CCCS's
demonstrated ability to operate uninterrupted despite a suspension in its
primary revenue stream, favorably. However, Fitch notes that the one-time
expenses incurred during fiscal 2012 almost completely deteriorated CCCS's
balance sheet resources. Further, the related liabilities will not be fully paid
until the final payment is received from the PDE in April 2013, in the absence
of other available net income. As a result of the material lack of financial
cushion available in the immediate term, Fitch has affirmed the 'BB' rating.
The removal from Rating Watch Negative and the assignment of a Stable Outlook is
indicative of the generally improved funding environment for fiscal 2013, which
also includes a method of directly accessing state per pupil funding if the
school district fails to make scheduled payments. Per the terms of the
settlement agreement, should CUSD fail to make a payment to CCCS by the 5th of
any month, the PDE is obligated to remit the full amount due and owing to CCCS
on the last Thursday of the month, pending the receipt of appropriate
documentation. Of note, CUSD made a scheduled monthly payment to CCCS in August
2012 for the first time in over a year.
Fitch believes that the consistent and timely funding laid out in this mechanism
will allow CCCS to produce the balanced operations set forth in its budget
beginning in fiscal 2013 and going forward. Similarly, balanced operations,
unfettered by the one-time expenses incurred to manage funding irregularities,
should allow CCCS to rebuild its balance sheet resources and improve its overall
financial flexibility. Fitch will continue to monitor the school's ability to
improve its financial situation in subsequent reviews.