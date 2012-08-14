Aug 14 - Fitch Ratings has placed the 'BBB+' rating of Synagro-Baltimore LLC's (Synagro) $25.6 million ($15.9 million outstanding) tax-exempt series 2008 A revenue refunding bonds on Rating Watch Negative. Synagro has not provided requested information regarding the project's recent financial performance, and Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch once the data is received. The bonds are issued by Maryland Industrial Development Financing Authority on behalf of Synagro. Key Rating Drivers --Stable revenue profile: Synagro's cash flows are derived from fixed-price service agreements with the city of Baltimore, a highly rated municipality. Synagro is not exposed to volumetric or price risks, as the agreements are structured as put-or-pay contracts with guaranteed minimum payments. The agreements provide substantial flexibility if a facility experiences an outage, and tipping fees are only reduced in extreme circumstances. --Low operational risk: The Synagro facilities incorporate highly redundant systems, relatively simple and proven technology, and established cost structures. The facilities have been in service almost continuously since beginning commercial operations and have accumulated extensive operating histories. Historically, throughput has fallen well below the facilities' maximum capacities. The high proportion of reimbursable expenses under the service agreements limits the potential for higher O&M costs to impact cash flows. --Consistent financial performance: Synagro's cost profile is stable, though the sponsor's original projections did not include sizeable management services fees. Debt-service coverage ratios (DSCRs) average 1.55x in a Fitch rating case that contemplates higher expenses, reduced availability, and lower revenue from sludge pellet sales. Synagro's projected financial performance remains adequate across the Fitch rating case and various stress scenarios, including an extended outage at one of the facilities. --Parent exposure: The rating is based on Synagro's stand-alone credit profile but is limited by potential exposure to the credit quality of Synagro Technologies Inc. (STI), Synagro's parent and a deeply sub-investment-grade entity. The risk arising from the parent exposure concerns STI's past administrative practices with respect to Synagro. STI and Synagro have amended their relationship such that Synagro is now organized as a bankruptcy-remote, special-purpose vehicle. What Could Trigger a Rating Action --Lack of information: The receipt of additional financial information could affect Fitch's view of Synagro's credit quality. --Increasing operating costs: Operating and maintenance (O&M) expenses or management fees could increase over time, reducing cash flow available for debt service. --Parent financial distress: Potential financial distress at STI could result in future litigation by STI's creditors. Synagro could become involved based on its prior relationship with STI. --Unfavorable regulation: Biosolids regulation could become more stringent, resulting in higher compliance costs or capital expenditures. Security The rated debt is secured by a pledge of revenues under the service agreements and a first mortgage lien on the assets, contracts, and project accounts. Credit Update Fitch has placed Synagro's ratings on Rating Watch Negative, as the company has not provided requested information regarding the project's recent financial performance. Operational data suggest that revenues are aligned with Fitch's expectations, though Fitch cannot confirm whether O&M costs are consistent with prior periods. Notably, management fees paid to STI appear to have increased by 30% between 2010 and 2011. It is uncertain whether the increased fees represent a permanent shift in Synagro's cost structure. Fitch will resolve the Rating Watch once Synagro provides the requested financial information. The facilities have generally performed well with high availability, and the Patapsco facility continues to fulfill its processing obligations under the service agreement despite an explosion in 2010. Processed sludge volumes and other operational metrics conform to historical averages, indicating that revenues will be based upon minimum contractual volumes. However, Fitch cannot determine whether O&M costs or management fees have remained stable. On a preliminary basis, Fitch estimates that Synagro achieved a DSCR of 1.6x in 2011. Synagro anticipates that Patapsco will be repaired within the year and believes that insurance proceeds will be adequate to cover nearly all of the repair costs. The facility has thus far maintained historical performance levels, as Patapsco was designed with 100% operational redundancy relative to Baltimore's sludge-processing requirements. The current lack of redundancy increases Patapsco's exposure to operational risks during the restoration. Synagro is a special-purpose company created to own and operate two sludge-processing facilities that provide disposal services to the city of Baltimore under two service agreements expiring in 2014 and 2017. Baltimore has a contractual obligation to deliver a guaranteed minimum tonnage or pay service fees on the equivalent sludge volume. Synagro must process and/or dispose of all sludge delivered to the facility by the city. Synagro earns less than 5% of its total revenues from the sale of processed sludge to industrial and agricultural concerns. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance', July 12, 2012 --'Rating Criteria for Availability-Based Projects', June 19, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Infrastructure and Project Finance Rating Criteria for Availability-Based Projects