BRIEF-Apple says new Apple Park campus to be ready for occupation in April
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
Aug 14 Liberty Mutual Group Inc: * Moodys rates liberty mutuals reopened senior notes issuance baa2; outlook
stable * Rpt-moodys rates liberty mutuals reopened senior notes issuance baa2;
outlook stable
* Says Apple Park, company's new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April
* Amerigo Resources Ltd - 2016 production was 56.8 million pounds of copper, 52 pct higher than 37.3 million pounds produced in 2015
* Aetna Inc - Aetna is funding repurchases under accelerated share repurchase agreements from available cash