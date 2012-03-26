(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Global
Geophysical Services Inc. is adding $50 million to its existing $200
million notes due 2017. This brings the new total on the notes to $250 million.
The existing 'B+' rating on these notes remains unchanged. The recovery rating
remains unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%)
recovery in a payment default.
The 'B+' issue rating is the same as the corporate credit rating on Global
Geophysical and incorporates our expectation that the company will use the
proceeds from the proposed add-on notes to repay a portion of the outstanding
debt under its revolving credit facility.
For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Global
Geophysical to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this
report.
The ratings on Houston-based Global Geophysical reflect the company's
participation in the very volatile land seismic acquisition business, its
limited size, and extreme cash flow volatility due to its dependence on the
capital budgets of exploration and production (E&P) companies. The ratings
also incorporate our expectation that E&P companies will continue to maintain
spending in 2012 comparable with 2011 levels and the company's good backlog of
data-acquisition projects. Standard & Poor's views the seismic industry as
very challenging because of high levels of competition, and revenue and
earnings volatility.
We categorize Global's business profile as "weak" (as our criteria define the
term). Our assessment primarily reflects Global's relatively small revenue
base and the highly cyclical nature of the seismic industry, as companies
defer or cancel projects during weaker periods. Global competes with larger,
better-capitalized industry participants, including WesternGeco (A) Pty. Ltd.
and CGG Veritas Services Holding (U.S.) Inc. However, during weak industry
conditions in 2009 and 2010, Global did not exhibit the sharp decline in
EBITDA and margins that U.S. land seismic companies historically experience,
partly because the company has expanded internationally. With interest in
international proprietary data acquisitions picking up, we expect Global's
margins to remain strong.
RATINGS LIST
Global Geophysical Services Inc.
Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/--
$250 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 B+
Recovery rating 4
