BRIEF-Aecom announces pricing of $1 bln in senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027
March 26 Albemarle Corp: * Moodys disclosures on credit ratings of Albemarle Corporation
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027
* Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. releases regular weekly net asset value as of 14 February 2017
CHICAGO, Feb 15 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said on Wednesday he will entertain tax measures to address the state's deep financial woes but continued to tie his possible support to the legislature agreeing to measures he thinks will spur economic growth.